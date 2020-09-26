 

GUARDA L’ULTIMO LIVE DEI BEASTIE BOYS, DATATO GIUGNO 2009

 
Tags:
di
26 Settembre 2020
 

L’ultimo concerto dei Beastie Boys (12 giugno 2009 al Bonnaroo) sarà su YouTube per l’intero weekend.

Abbiamo sentito che tanti fan in tutto il mondo non sono riusciti a collegarsi la scorsa notte” (il live era parte dell’evento Virtual ROO-ALITY), scrive la band “perciò i nostri amici del Bonnaroo lasceranno il live online per l’intero weekend”.

Photo: Charlie Llewellin from Austin, USA / CC BY-SA

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Justin Vernon, nella campagna per ...
    Anche con Bernie Sanders fuori dalla corsa presidenziale, il suo sostenitore accanito Justin Vernon segue ancora con passione le elezioni ...

    Un film basato sullo scioglimento ...
    E’ lo stesso Stephen Kijak che ringrazia la RLJE Films per “credere in questo film” che finalmente avrà una distribuzione ...

    Ecco “Our Little ...
    “Golden Island”, il decimo album dei Club 8, è uscito a gennaio 2018. Il duo svedese sta pian piano costruendo il suo ...

    Gli Sløtface rilasciano il nuovo ...
    Gli Sløtface hanno rilasciato ieri un nuovo singolo, “Doctor”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto. Si tratta di ...

    I Supergrass pubblicano un ...
    Per festeggiare i 25 anni della band, i Supergrass hanno deciso di pubblicare un nuovo live-album che conterrà materiale registrato nel ...
    I più visualizzati
    21 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    1 Settembre 2020

    Ben Harper annuncia il nuovo album “Winter Is For Lovers”
    Ben Harper ha annunciato il suo nuovo album interamente strumentale intitolato “Winter Is For Lovers”per ANTI- Records, che vede protagonisti solo Ben Harper e la sua chitarra lap steel Monteleone ed è una raccolta di 15 composizioni ...
    11 Settembre 2020

    TRACK: Jesse The Faccio, Nico LaOnda – Ciao for now
    Jesse The Faccio è uno degli artisti che ho vissuto nella maniera più inversamente proporzionale possibile: l’ho ascoltato dal vivo sempre più di quanto non lo abbia seguito davvero con volontà e coscienza nelle sue vicende artistiche. Anzi, ...
    31 Agosto 2020

    Bright Eyes – Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was
    Nel 2011, con l’uscita di “The People’s Key”,  Conor Oberst annunciò che la vita dei Bright Eyes sarebbe tertminata, dopo dieci album in dodici anni  e con una produzione di tanti ottimi brani. Una decisione che rese ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     