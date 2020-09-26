GUARDA L’ULTIMO LIVE DEI BEASTIE BOYS, DATATO GIUGNO 2009

L’ultimo concerto dei Beastie Boys (12 giugno 2009 al Bonnaroo) sarà su YouTube per l’intero weekend.

“Abbiamo sentito che tanti fan in tutto il mondo non sono riusciti a collegarsi la scorsa notte” (il live era parte dell’evento Virtual ROO-ALITY), scrive la band “perciò i nostri amici del Bonnaroo lasceranno il live online per l’intero weekend”.

The last gig..

We’ve heard from so many fans around the world that were unable to tune in last night, so our friends at @Bonnaroo are letting the set live online through the weekend.

Check it out here: https://t.co/IEXboJhtAl pic.twitter.com/OgedhHkloH

— Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) September 25, 2020