 

I SUPERGRASS PUBBLICANO UN LIVE-ALBUM PER CELEBRARE I 25 ANNI DI ATTIVITà

 
Tags:
di
26 Settembre 2020
 

Per festeggiare i 25 anni della band, i Supergrass hanno deciso di pubblicare un nuovo live-album che conterrà materiale registrato nel recente tour di quest’anno.

Mixato dal loro collaboratore di vecchia data John Cornfield, il nuovo lavoro – disponibile in doppio vinile e triplo cd – vedrà la luce il prossimo 27 novembre via Supergrass Records.

I proventi delle vendite andranno a Save Our Venues, che si occupa di salvare i numerosi locali in pericolo di chiusura in questo periodo così duro in cui sono stati colpiti dalle pesanti restrizioni dovute alla pandemia.

“Live On Other Planets” Tracklist:
CD 1

1. In It For The Money
2. Richard III
3. Mary
4. Moving
5. Seen The Light
6. Going Out
7. Late In The Day
8. Rebel In You
9. Low C

CD 2

1. Grace
2. Hollow Little Reign
3. She’s So Loose
4. Fin
5. Time
6. Alright
7. Sun Hits The Sky
8. Lenny
9. Pumping On Your Stereo
10. Bad Blood
11. Caught By The Fuzz

Bonus CD ‘Bully For You’ – Supergrass Live at the Bullingdon Arms, 21st August 2020.

1. Caught By The Fuzz
2. Richard III
3. Mary
4. Moving
5. St. Petersburg
6. Grace
7. Pumping On Your Stereo
8. Strange Ones
9. Alright
10. Sun Hits The Sky
11. Lenny

Photo Credit: Julia from birmingham, england / CC BY-SA

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Gli Sløtface rilasciano il nuovo ...
    Gli Sløtface hanno rilasciato ieri un nuovo singolo, “Doctor”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto. Si tratta di ...

    “Dal Giorno In Cui Sei Nato ...
    Andrea Laszlo De Simone ha pubblicato ieri un nuovo singolo, “Da Quando Sei Nato Tu”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify ...

    Oggi “Washing Machine” ...
    Se credete che non sia possibile rimanere per sempre giovani senza morire prematuramente non avete mai ascoltato i Sonic Youth. Il corpo ...

    Hayden Thorpe, si intitola ...
    Il cantautore e polistrumentista inglese Hayden Thorpe ha annunciato il suo nuovo EP “Aerial Songs” in uscita il prossimo 16 ...

    Ascolta “Borderline” ...
    I Tame Impala condividono il remix, realizzato da Blood Orange, di “Borderline” brano estratto dal loro quarto e ultimo disco “The ...
    I più visualizzati
    21 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    1 Settembre 2020

    Ben Harper annuncia il nuovo album “Winter Is For Lovers”
    Ben Harper ha annunciato il suo nuovo album interamente strumentale intitolato “Winter Is For Lovers”per ANTI- Records, che vede protagonisti solo Ben Harper e la sua chitarra lap steel Monteleone ed è una raccolta di 15 composizioni ...
    11 Settembre 2020

    TRACK: Jesse The Faccio, Nico LaOnda – Ciao for now
    Jesse The Faccio è uno degli artisti che ho vissuto nella maniera più inversamente proporzionale possibile: l’ho ascoltato dal vivo sempre più di quanto non lo abbia seguito davvero con volontà e coscienza nelle sue vicende artistiche. Anzi, ...
    31 Agosto 2020

    Bright Eyes – Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was
    Nel 2011, con l’uscita di “The People’s Key”,  Conor Oberst annunciò che la vita dei Bright Eyes sarebbe tertminata, dopo dieci album in dodici anni  e con una produzione di tanti ottimi brani. Una decisione che rese ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     