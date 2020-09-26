I SUPERGRASS PUBBLICANO UN LIVE-ALBUM PER CELEBRARE I 25 ANNI DI ATTIVITà

Per festeggiare i 25 anni della band, i Supergrass hanno deciso di pubblicare un nuovo live-album che conterrà materiale registrato nel recente tour di quest’anno.

Mixato dal loro collaboratore di vecchia data John Cornfield, il nuovo lavoro – disponibile in doppio vinile e triplo cd – vedrà la luce il prossimo 27 novembre via Supergrass Records.

I proventi delle vendite andranno a Save Our Venues, che si occupa di salvare i numerosi locali in pericolo di chiusura in questo periodo così duro in cui sono stati colpiti dalle pesanti restrizioni dovute alla pandemia.

“Live On Other Planets” Tracklist:

CD 1

1. In It For The Money

2. Richard III

3. Mary

4. Moving

5. Seen The Light

6. Going Out

7. Late In The Day

8. Rebel In You

9. Low C

CD 2

1. Grace

2. Hollow Little Reign

3. She’s So Loose

4. Fin

5. Time

6. Alright

7. Sun Hits The Sky

8. Lenny

9. Pumping On Your Stereo

10. Bad Blood

11. Caught By The Fuzz

Bonus CD ‘Bully For You’ – Supergrass Live at the Bullingdon Arms, 21st August 2020.

1. Caught By The Fuzz

2. Richard III

3. Mary

4. Moving

5. St. Petersburg

6. Grace

7. Pumping On Your Stereo

8. Strange Ones

9. Alright

10. Sun Hits The Sky

11. Lenny

Photo Credit: Julia from birmingham, england / CC BY-SA