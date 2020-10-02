ALTRI NOMI DECISAMENTE GROSSI PER “GOOD MUSIC TO AVERT THE COLLAPSE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, VOLUME 2”

 

2 Ottobre 2020
 

Altro giro e altri artisti decisamente importanti che si sono riuniti per contribuire a una compilation con brani “mai sentiti prima d’ora, cover, remix, versioni live e demo inediti”. Parliamo di Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2 (il seguito dell’edizione di settembre, che ha raccolto 250.000 dollari per i diritti degli elettori). È disponibile oggi (10/2), solo per 24 ore, su Bandcamp: questo mese gli acquisti vanno a beneficio di ‘Voting Rights Lab’.

La tracklist parla da sola:
1. David Byrne – People Tell Me
2. Pearl Jam – Get It Back
3. Little Dragon – Night Shift
4. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)
5. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime
6. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)
7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)
8. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)
9. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)
10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)
11. Ciggy – Flypaper
12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]
13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093
14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)
15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)
16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)
17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)
19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)
20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)
21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)
22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)
23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)
24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left
25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale
26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)
27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo
28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate
29. !!! – Feels Good
30. PUP – Edmonton
31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)
32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range
33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed
34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener
35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)
36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs
37. Caleb Giles – Focus
38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)
39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)
40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down
41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)
42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock
43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)
44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)
45. Gossip – Room For You (Demo)
46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom
47. The Dip – Friday Mixer
48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain
49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details
50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)
51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)
52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)
54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry
55. Wolf Parade – ATA
56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)
57. Stone Gossard – Near
58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner
59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental
60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)
61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)
62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round
63. Surfer Blood – New Direction
64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)
65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura
66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)
67. MICHELLE – SUNRISE (Kaufman/Kilgore Remix)
68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)
69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)
70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)
71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)
72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)
73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)
74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real
75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen
76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended
77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)

