ALTRI NOMI DECISAMENTE GROSSI PER “GOOD MUSIC TO AVERT THE COLLAPSE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, VOLUME 2”

Altro giro e altri artisti decisamente importanti che si sono riuniti per contribuire a una compilation con brani “mai sentiti prima d’ora, cover, remix, versioni live e demo inediti”. Parliamo di Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2 (il seguito dell’edizione di settembre, che ha raccolto 250.000 dollari per i diritti degli elettori). È disponibile oggi (10/2), solo per 24 ore, su Bandcamp: questo mese gli acquisti vanno a beneficio di ‘Voting Rights Lab’.

<a href="https://goodmusic2020.bandcamp.com/album/good-music-to-avert-the-collapse-of-american-democracy-volume-2">Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2 by Various Artists Working to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy</a>

La tracklist parla da sola:

1. David Byrne – People Tell Me

2. Pearl Jam – Get It Back

3. Little Dragon – Night Shift

4. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)

5. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime

6. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)

7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)

8. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)

9. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)

10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)

11. Ciggy – Flypaper

12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]

13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093

14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)

15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying

18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)

19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)

20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)

21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)

22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)

23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)

24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left

25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo

28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate

29. !!! – Feels Good

30. PUP – Edmonton

31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)

32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range

33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed

34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener

35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs

37. Caleb Giles – Focus

38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)

39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)

40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down

41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)

42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock

43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)

44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)

45. Gossip – Room For You (Demo)

46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom

47. The Dip – Friday Mixer

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain

49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details

50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)

51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)

52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry

55. Wolf Parade – ATA

56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)

57. Stone Gossard – Near

58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner

59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental

60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)

61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)

62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round

63. Surfer Blood – New Direction

64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura

66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)

67. MICHELLE – SUNRISE (Kaufman/Kilgore Remix)

68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)

69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)

71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)

72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)

73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)

74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen

76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended

77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)