BEANS ON TOAST PUBBLICA DUE ALBUM A DICEMBRE

Stasera Beans On Toast ha suonato in live-streaming da casa sulla sua pagina Facebook accompagnato da ospiti illustri come Frank Turner, ma poche ore fa il musicista inglese ha anche annunciato l’arrivo di ben due nuovi album.

Come da tradizione i due LP verranno realizzati il 1° dicembre in occasione del suo compleanno (40!): il dodicesimo e tredicesimo full-lenght del folk-singer dell’Essex si chiameranno “Knee Deep In Nostalgia” e “The Unforseeable Future” e seguono di un anno esatto il precedente “The Inevitable Train Wreck”.

Il primo è un disco full-band ed è stato prodotto proprio da Frank Turner, che risulta essere tra i numerosi ospiti di questo lavoro. Jay McAllister specifica anche che l’album “contiene campane, fischi e assoli di sax.”

Il secondo, invece, è stato scritto e registrato in casa ed è stato ispirato dal bruttissimo anno che stiamo vivendo.

Qui sotto, intanto, potete già ascoltare cinque delle dieci canzoni presenti su “The Unforseeable Future”, che Beans On Toast ha condiviso nel corso degli ultimi mesi, “Save The Music”, “Glastonbury Weekend”, “Chessington World Of Adventure”, “Human Contact” e “Strange Days”.

“Knee Deep In Nostalgia” Tracklist:

1. The Village Disco

2. What Would Willie Do?

3. My Favourite Teacher

4. No Need To Be Frightened

5. Your Old Mate Beano

6. The Family Tree

7. The Album Of The Day

8. Once Upon A Time

9. Coincidence?

“The Unforeseeable Future” Tracklist:

1. Strange Days

2. Human Contact

3. Chessington World Of Adventures

4. Glastonbury Weekend

5. What Colour You Are

6. Save the Music

7. Got Each Other

8. Arseholes

9. Trying To Keep The Lights On

10. Patience?