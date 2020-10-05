 

BEANS ON TOAST PUBBLICA DUE ALBUM A DICEMBRE

 
Tags: ,
di
5 Ottobre 2020
 

Stasera Beans On Toast ha suonato in live-streaming da casa sulla sua pagina Facebook accompagnato da ospiti illustri come Frank Turner, ma poche ore fa il musicista inglese ha anche annunciato l’arrivo di ben due nuovi album.

Come da tradizione i due LP verranno realizzati il 1° dicembre in occasione del suo compleanno (40!): il dodicesimo e tredicesimo full-lenght del folk-singer dell’Essex si chiameranno “Knee Deep In Nostalgia” e “The Unforseeable Future” e seguono di un anno esatto il precedente “The Inevitable Train Wreck”.

Il primo è un disco full-band ed è stato prodotto proprio da Frank Turner, che risulta essere tra i numerosi ospiti di questo lavoro. Jay McAllister specifica anche che l’album “contiene campane, fischi e assoli di sax.”

Il secondo, invece, è stato scritto e registrato in casa ed è stato ispirato dal bruttissimo anno che stiamo vivendo.

Qui sotto, intanto, potete già ascoltare cinque delle dieci canzoni presenti su “The Unforseeable Future”, che Beans On Toast ha condiviso nel corso degli ultimi mesi, “Save The Music”, “Glastonbury Weekend”, “Chessington World Of Adventure”, “Human Contact” e “Strange Days”.

“Knee Deep In Nostalgia” Tracklist:
1. The Village Disco
2. What Would Willie Do?
3. My Favourite Teacher
4. No Need To Be Frightened
5. Your Old Mate Beano
6. The Family Tree
7. The Album Of The Day
8. Once Upon A Time
9. Coincidence?

“The Unforeseeable Future” Tracklist:
1. Strange Days
2. Human Contact
3. Chessington World Of Adventures
4. Glastonbury Weekend
5. What Colour You Are
6. Save the Music
7. Got Each Other
8. Arseholes
9. Trying To Keep The Lights On
10. Patience?

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    VIDEO: Country Feedback – ...
    “Love Usually Leads to Trouble” è il sesto video estratto da “Season Premiere”, l’esordio di Country Feedback ...

    Oggi l’album d’esordio dei ...
    Tra i movimenti che presero piede nel Regno Unito a fine anni ’70, oltre al punk, va rilevata sicuramente anche la nascita della ...

    WEEKLY RADAR #61: STAR

    Attiviamo il radar e scandagliamo in profondità un universo musicale sommerso. Ogni settimana vi racconteremo una band o un artista ...

    “La ripresa è lenta e ...
    Di Avarello abbiamo parlato nel bollettino del venerdì di qualche settimana fa: penna elegante, passo sicuro del veterano nella giungla ...

    EP: I Casini di Shea – Parco ...
    Noi di Indie For Bunnies vi avevamo proposto in anteprima lo scorso giugno il video di “Sostanze” (diretto da Simone Laurino), ...
    I più visualizzati
    21 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    11 Settembre 2020

    TRACK: Jesse The Faccio, Nico LaOnda – Ciao for now
    Jesse The Faccio è uno degli artisti che ho vissuto nella maniera più inversamente proporzionale possibile: l’ho ascoltato dal vivo sempre più di quanto non lo abbia seguito davvero con volontà e coscienza nelle sue vicende artistiche. Anzi, ...
    12 Settembre 2020

    VIDEO: Noisy – Put a Record On
    A fine 2019 avevamo messo gli occhi addosso a questi energici Noisy, nel mentre il terzetto inglese non se ne è stato certo con le mani in mano; negatagli la possibilità di esibirsi dal vivo, dove la loro carica potrebbe trovare debita ...
    6 Settembre 2020

    Anche sul venticinquennale di “What’s The Story” i due fratelli non si trovano sulla stessa strada…
    Ieri Noel Gallagher ha chiesto ai fan di fare un po’ di domande sullo storico secondo album degli Oasis datato 1995, che a ottobre festeggerà i suoi 25 anni, che ha cambiato il gioco, per un progetto imminente. Are u talking part in this or is ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     