AC/DC, ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO ALBUM “PWR/UP” CON IL SINGOLO “SHOT IN THE DARK”

Gli AC/DC ritornano con un nuovo attesissimo album dal titolo “Pwr/Up” che uscirà il prossimo 13 novembre e che segna anche il ritorno del settantatrenne Brian Johnson al microfono.
Nel corso dei giorni scorsi la leggendaria band australiana ha lanciato una seri di indizi e teaser che sono sfociati, quindi, con l’annuncio del nuovo full-length accompagnato dalla pubblicazione del singolo “Shot In The Dark” di chiara matrice AC/DC.
Tracklist:
1. Realize
2. Rejection
3. Shot in the Dark
4. Through the Mists of Time
5. Kick You When You’re Down
6. Witch’s Spell
7. Demon Fire”
8. Wild Reputation
9. No Man’s Land
10. System Down
11. Money Shot
12. Code Red
'POWER UP' OUT NOVEMBER 13. LIMITED EDITION DELUXE LIGHTBOX, CD, VINYL & DIGITAL DOWNLOAD AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER. "SHOT IN THE DARK" AVAILABLE NOW.
