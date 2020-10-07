VIDEO: OCTOBER AND THE EYES

October And The Eyes è una giovane musicista neozelandese di stanza a Londra.
Grazie alla presentazione da parte del suo amico Yves Tumor, è riuscita a firmare un contratto con la KRO Records e ha ora annunciato il suo primo EP, “Dogs And Gods”, in uscita il prossimo 20 novembre.
A livello tematico questo lavoro “tratta le complesse dinamiche di amore e lussuria”, ci fa sapere la press-release.
Il suo nuovo singolo si chiama “All My Love” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video: il suo suono è piuttosto particolare e difficile da definire. Da lei stessa definito come “collage-rock”, contiene influenze post-punk, così come elementi elettronici e interessanti melodie. Un mix da provare e gustare!
👀 October And The Eyes 👀 my brand spankin new single “All My Love” from my upcoming EP ‘Dogs and Gods’ is out today on @krorecords !!! Written and produced by yours truly 😘 with additional prod by @o.h.j. I also gotta thank @yvestumor for believing in me and sending my demos to Kro n getting this whole thing started. Feel like I’m finally making the music I’ve always wanted to make. It’s a song for love makin, so go find someone you love and give em a big ole socially distanced smooch from me. Link in bio or go find it on all the usual platforms!! EP photography by my incredible friend @alexanderschipper 🖤