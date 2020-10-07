 

VIDEO: OCTOBER AND THE EYES
All My Love

 
Tags: ,
di
7 Ottobre 2020
 

October And The Eyes è una giovane musicista neozelandese di stanza a Londra.

Grazie alla presentazione da parte del suo amico Yves Tumor, è riuscita a firmare un contratto con la KRO Records e ha ora annunciato il suo primo EP, “Dogs And Gods”, in uscita il prossimo 20 novembre.

A livello tematico questo lavoro “tratta le complesse dinamiche di amore e lussuria”, ci fa sapere la press-release.

Il suo nuovo singolo si chiama “All My Love” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video: il suo suono è piuttosto particolare e difficile da definire. Da lei stessa definito come “collage-rock”, contiene influenze post-punk, così come elementi elettronici e interessanti melodie. Un mix da provare e gustare!

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Mdou Moctar firma un nuovo ...
    Qualche anno fa, durante il Beaches Brew Festival a Marina Di Ravenna, abbiamo avuto la fortuna di assistere a un concerto di Mdou Moctar e ...

    Il nuovo singolo di Porches si ...
    Porches sembra non volere rallentare più il ritmo. Dopo aver pubblicato il suo quarto LP, “Ricky Music” (leggi la recensione), ...

    “Was Magician” è il ...
    “Off Off On”, il quinto LP di This Is The Kit si sta avvicinando: la sua uscita, infatti, è prevista per il prossimo 23 ottobre ...

    “Breathe”, il nuovo ...
    Come vi avevamo annunciato qualche settimana fa, i Suuns stanno per ritornare con un nuovo EP, “Fiction”, in uscita il prossimo ...

    Drew Citron rilascia un nuovo ...
    Il primo album di Drew Citron dei Beverly e dei Public Practice arriverà venerdì 9 ottobre via Park The Van. La musicista californiana ha ...
    I più visualizzati
    21 Settembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    11 Settembre 2020

    TRACK: Jesse The Faccio, Nico LaOnda – Ciao for now
    Jesse The Faccio è uno degli artisti che ho vissuto nella maniera più inversamente proporzionale possibile: l’ho ascoltato dal vivo sempre più di quanto non lo abbia seguito davvero con volontà e coscienza nelle sue vicende artistiche. Anzi, ...
    12 Settembre 2020

    VIDEO: Noisy – Put a Record On
    A fine 2019 avevamo messo gli occhi addosso a questi energici Noisy, nel mentre il terzetto inglese non se ne è stato certo con le mani in mano; negatagli la possibilità di esibirsi dal vivo, dove la loro carica potrebbe trovare debita ...
    14 Settembre 2020

    Doves – The Universal Want
    E arrivò, finalmente, il giorno dei Doves. Ben undici erano gli anni dall’ultimo album in studio, quel “Kingdom of Rust“, che segnava 2009 sul calendario. Di lì in poi, inquietudini, qualche progetto solista, raccolte, con ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     