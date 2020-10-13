SMITH & BURROWS, NUOVO ALBUM IN ARRIVO IL PROSSIMO ANNO. SI CHIAMA “ONLY SMITH & BURROWS IS GOOD ENOUGH”. NEL FRATTEMPO, ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO “OLD TV SHOW”

SMITH & BURROWS, NUOVO ALBUM IN ARRIVO IL PROSSIMO ANNO. SI CHIAMA “ONLY SMITH & BURROWS IS GOOD ENOUGH”. NEL FRATTEMPO, ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO “OLD TV SHOW”

Ben nove anni dopo la prima collaborazione che nel 2011 aveva dato vita a “Funny Looking Angels”, i due amici di lunga il frontman degli Editors, Tom Smith e il cantautore Andy Burrows ritornano con un nuovo album “Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough”, in uscita il 5 febbraio 2021 su [PIAS] Recordings.

Sebbene sia stato ideato e scritto in UK, “Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough” è stato registrato a Nashville con Jacquire King, produttore premiato ai Grammy Awards e già al lavoro con Tom Waits, Kings Of Leon, Norah Jones. L’album alterna momenti di sottile ironia ad altri in cui si affrontano tematiche come l’avanzare dell’età, la famiglia, le nuove priorità e tutto quello che ne consegue.

Il disco è già preordinabile qui https://ffm.to/smithandburrows_osabige

Insieme all’annuncio del nuovo lavoro, Tom e Andy hanno rilasciato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Old Tv Show” il quale è stato presentato in anteprima ieri sera da Jo Whiley su BBC Radio 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tracklist:

1. All The Best Moves

2. Buccaneer Rum Jum

3. Spaghetti

4. Old TV Shows

5. Parliament Hill

6. Bottle Tops

7. I Want You Back In My Life

8. Aimee Move On

9. Too Late

10. Straight Up Like A Mohican