JARV IS…, NEI CINEMA UK CON “BEYOND THE PALE… LIVE FROM THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH”

Jarvis Cocker porta i suoi Jarv Is… in tour nei cinema britannici con “Beyond The Pale… Live from the Centre of the Earth”.

Vi riportiamo di seguito il comunicato stampa.

“Vista l’impossibilità di partire per un tour, JARV IS… manderanno ‘BEYOND THE PALE… LIVE FROM THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH’ in tour in giro per il Regno Unito tra novembre e dicembre 2020. Il film rappresenta l’unica performance live dei JARV IS… con il nuovo album Beyond The Pale. Il live verrà proiettato in ogni città dove avrebbero dovuto suonare. Saranno disponibili dei biglietti per vedere la performance online solo per la durata del tour. L’esibizione è stata girata al Peak Cavern nel Derbyshire, dove proprio due brani di Beyond The Pale (“Must I Evolve?” e “Sometimes I am Pharaoh”) furono registrati quando la band si esibì nel 2018. ‘BEYOND THE PALE… LIVE FROM THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH’ è stato diretto da Iain Forsyth e Jane Pollard, conosciuti per il loro lavoro con Nick Cave in 20,000 Days on Earth”.

È possibile acquistare i biglietti qui: https://link.dice.fm/jarv-is

JARV IS… Live Film Screening Tour:

19th Nov – John Peel Centre, Stowmarket

20th Nov – Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate

21st Nov – BAR Nothing, Margate

22nd Nov – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

23rd Nov – Rio Cinema, Dalston, London

24th Nov – Georgian Theatre, Stockton-On-Tees

25th Nov – DCA, Dundee

26th Nov – SWG3, Glasgow

27th Nov – YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

28th Nov – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

29th Nov – The Leadmill, Sheffield

30th Nov – Everyman Screen 2, York

1st Dec – Everyman Mailbox, Birmingham

2nd Dec – Everyman Screen 2, Liverpool

3rd Dec – Everyman Screen 2, Bristol

4th Dec – Everyman Screen 2, Cardiff

JARV IS… Rescheduled Live Shows Tour:

31st May 2021 – Marble Factory, Bristol

1st Jun 2021 – 02 Institute, Birmingham

3rd Jun 2021 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

5th Jun 2021 – The Roundhouse, London

7th Jun 2021 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

8th Jun 2021 – Albert Hall, Manchester