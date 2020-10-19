 

JARV IS…, NEI CINEMA UK CON “BEYOND THE PALE… LIVE FROM THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH”

 
Jarvis Cocker porta i suoi Jarv Is… in tour nei cinema britannici con “Beyond The Pale… Live from the Centre of the Earth”.

Vi riportiamo di seguito il comunicato stampa.

“Vista l’impossibilità di partire per un tour, JARV IS… manderanno ‘BEYOND THE PALE… LIVE FROM THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH’ in tour in giro per il Regno Unito tra novembre e dicembre 2020. Il film rappresenta l’unica performance live dei JARV IS… con il nuovo album Beyond The Pale. Il live verrà proiettato in ogni città dove avrebbero dovuto suonare. Saranno disponibili dei biglietti per vedere la performance online solo per la durata del tour. L’esibizione è stata girata al Peak Cavern nel Derbyshire, dove proprio due brani di Beyond The Pale (“Must I Evolve?” e “Sometimes I am Pharaoh”) furono registrati quando la band si esibì nel 2018. ‘BEYOND THE PALE… LIVE FROM THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH’ è stato diretto da Iain Forsyth e Jane Pollard, conosciuti per il loro lavoro con Nick Cave in 20,000 Days on Earth”.

È possibile acquistare i biglietti qui: https://link.dice.fm/jarv-is

JARV IS… Live Film Screening Tour:

19th Nov – John Peel Centre, Stowmarket
20th Nov – Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate
21st Nov – BAR Nothing, Margate
22nd Nov – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
23rd Nov – Rio Cinema, Dalston, London
24th Nov – Georgian Theatre, Stockton-On-Tees
25th Nov – DCA, Dundee
26th Nov – SWG3, Glasgow
27th Nov – YES (The Pink Room), Manchester
28th Nov – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
29th Nov – The Leadmill, Sheffield
30th Nov – Everyman Screen 2, York
1st Dec – Everyman Mailbox, Birmingham
2nd Dec – Everyman Screen 2, Liverpool
3rd Dec – Everyman Screen 2, Bristol
4th Dec – Everyman Screen 2, Cardiff

JARV IS… Rescheduled Live Shows Tour:

31st May 2021 – Marble Factory, Bristol
1st Jun 2021 – 02 Institute, Birmingham
3rd Jun 2021 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
5th Jun 2021 – The Roundhouse, London
7th Jun 2021 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
8th Jun 2021 – Albert Hall, Manchester

JARV IS… going on tour (well sort of!)While the band are unable to hit the road, Jarvis Cocker are co are sending…

Pubblicato da Jarvis Cocker su Lunedì 19 ottobre 2020

 

