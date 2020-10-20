A JEFF BRIDGES E’ STATO DIAGNOSTICATO UN LINFOMA

Tramite un tweet pubblicato ieri notte sul suo profilo social Jeff Bridges ha rivelato la triste notizia:
Mi è stato diagnosticato un linfoma.
Sebbene sia una malattia seria ho un grande team di dottori che mi segue e la prognosi è buona.
L’attore inizierà a breve il trattamento medico e ha promesso di condividere costantemente aggiornamenti.
As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.
I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.
I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.
— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
Credit Foto: Siebbi, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons