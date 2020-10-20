 

A JEFF BRIDGES E’ STATO DIAGNOSTICATO UN LINFOMA

 
20 Ottobre 2020
 

Tramite un tweet pubblicato ieri notte sul suo profilo social Jeff Bridges ha rivelato la triste notizia:
Mi è stato diagnosticato un linfoma.
Sebbene sia una malattia seria ho un grande team di dottori che mi segue e la prognosi è buona.

L’attore inizierà a breve il trattamento medico e ha promesso di condividere costantemente aggiornamenti.

Credit Foto: Siebbi, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Ultimi commenti

