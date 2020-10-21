“K.G.” E’ IL NUOVO DISCO DEI KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD. ASCOLTA UN ESTRATTO.

I King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard annunciano il loro nuovo album in studio “K.G.”.
Il primo singolo estratto è “Automation” e lo puoi ascoltare qui:
“Automation” segue gli inediti già pubblicati nei mesi scorsi: “Straws In The Wind” svelato a settembre e “Honey” e “Some Of Us” arrivati ad inizio 2020.
Sebbene la data di pubblicazione di “K.G.” è ancora un mistero l’etichetta Flightless ci fa sapere che il disco sarà disponibile in 3 versioni limitate, 2.000 copie ognuna: vinile bianco, giallo e blu.
La band di Melbourne però non si ferma: annunciato anche un album dal vivo “Live In San Francisco ’16”.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Two new records!!!!!!!! SO insanely pumped to officially announce this… ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ K.G. AND… Live In San Francisco ’16 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ MIDNIGHT MELBOURNE TIME (That’s 13 hours from now) we’ll have official pre-orders available for AUS / US / EU fans. Different wax colours for all territories so you can play frisbee with your mates. With names such as ’Squished Brain’ and ‘Lucky Rainbow’, what could possibly go wrong! I FKN LOVE YAS ALL!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️