“K.G.” E’ IL NUOVO DISCO DEI KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD. ASCOLTA UN ESTRATTO.

di
21 Ottobre 2020
 

I King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard annunciano il loro nuovo album in studio “K.G.”.

Il primo singolo estratto è “Automation” e lo puoi ascoltare qui:

“Automation” segue gli inediti già pubblicati nei mesi scorsi: “Straws In The Wind” svelato a settembre e “Honey” e “Some Of Us” arrivati ad inizio 2020.

Sebbene la data di pubblicazione di “K.G.” è ancora un mistero l’etichetta Flightless ci fa sapere che il disco sarà disponibile in 3 versioni limitate, 2.000 copie ognuna: vinile bianco, giallo e blu.

La band di Melbourne però non si ferma: annunciato anche un album dal vivo “Live In San Francisco ’16”.

