 

ARRIVA IL TERZO VOLUME DI "AFTER DARK", LA COMPILATION FIRMATA ITALIANS DO IT BETTER

 
di
24 Ottobre 2020
 

Lo avevano promesso ed eccola qui. La Italians Do It Better sforna la nuova compilation “After Dark 3”.

Dopo le precedenti ‘After Dark’ del 2007 e del 2013, la terza della serie può essere comperata per un solo un dollaro sul sito della Italians Do It Better. Attendiamo fiduciosi che presto possa arrivare anche una versione in vinile.

‘After Dark 3’ presenta la classica miriade di progetti di Johnny Jewel, tra cui Chromatics e Desire, oltre a un brano solista dello stesso Jewel. Ci sono anche, tra gli altri, brani di Club Intl, Farah, Glüme, Orion e Joon.

Desire – Boy (3:40)
Orion – Higher (4:02)
Johnny Jewel – Surgery (Feat. Glüme) (3:58)
Double Mixte – Chambre 48 (Feat. Desire) (3:56)
Farah – Boyz R Bad (2:57)
Chromatics – TOY (ATRIP Remix) (3:23)
Love Object – Holodnoe Solnce (3:55)
Joon – Cruel Summer (3:32)
Glüme – Don’t @ Me (4:42)
MOTHERMARY – Resurrection (2:50)
Orion – Space Girl (5:06)
Guy Gerber – Cameo (5:17)
Causeway – We Were Never Lost (3:38)
Club Intl – Crush (2:58)
Double Mixte – Tirage En Croix (4:14)
Joon – Worse Things Than Feeling Lonely (2:59)
Pink Gloves – Fading Stars (Johnny Jewel Remix) (3:25)
Chromatics – Endless Sleep (7:20)

Thankyou for joining us! We love you forever ever. See you tomorrow at 6pm on YouTube. We’re posting the entire album as a single track. Come chat with all the bands at the premiere. 🥂

Pubblicato da ITALIANS DO IT BETTER su Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020

