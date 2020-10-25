 

DUE NUOVI BRANI PER GLI ADULKT LIFE

 
25 Ottobre 2020
 

Gli Adulkt Life, il nuovo gruppo composto da membri di Huggy Bear e Male Bonding, pubblicheranno il loro primo LP, “Book Of Curses”, il prossimo 6 novembre via What’s Your Rupture.

Gli Adulkt Life mescolano punk inglese, post punk, jazz e indie rock con uno spirito avanguardistico unico e ben riconoscibile.

Il gruppo è formato da Chris Rowley degli Huggy Bear, nota band anglosassone dei primi anni ’90 dal tocco art punk, e da John Arthur Webb, Kevin Hendrick e Sonny Barrett dei Male Bonding, trio indie rock inglese con ben tre dischi pubblicati per Sub Pop tra il 2010 e il 2016.

In questi giorni sono arrivati altri due estratti, “New Curfew” e “JNR Showtime”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

