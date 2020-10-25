DUE NUOVI BRANI PER GLI ADULKT LIFE

Gli Adulkt Life, il nuovo gruppo composto da membri di Huggy Bear e Male Bonding, pubblicheranno il loro primo LP, “Book Of Curses”, il prossimo 6 novembre via What’s Your Rupture.
Gli Adulkt Life mescolano punk inglese, post punk, jazz e indie rock con uno spirito avanguardistico unico e ben riconoscibile.
Il gruppo è formato da Chris Rowley degli Huggy Bear, nota band anglosassone dei primi anni ’90 dal tocco art punk, e da John Arthur Webb, Kevin Hendrick e Sonny Barrett dei Male Bonding, trio indie rock inglese con ben tre dischi pubblicati per Sub Pop tra il 2010 e il 2016.
In questi giorni sono arrivati altri due estratti, “New Curfew” e “JNR Showtime”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
Two new ones for you to hear today, head to @brooklynvegan for the full scoop ⚡ Photo is in fact by @stevegullick, not this B. Gullick imposter. Our debut LP 'Book Of Curses' is out in just over two weeks time, and available from all good record shops (*cough* @tomerecords *cough* @strangerthanparadiserecords) ✌
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick