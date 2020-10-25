DUE NUOVI BRANI PER GLI ADULKT LIFE

Oggi “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness” degli Smashing Pumpkins compie 25 anni

L’articolo, che riproponiamo oggi, in realtà risale al 2015. Fu scritto in occasione dei 20 anni dell’abum… Nel 1995 avevo sei anni, perciò il mio ascolto di “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness” è avvenuto in differita. ...