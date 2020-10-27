ASCOLTA “WHEN THE SUN COMES UP”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI GRETA MORGAN

Greta Morgan l’abbiamo conosciuta sia grazie ai suoi due album come Springtime Carnivore che alle sue collaborazioni con Katy Goodman (Vivian Girls, La Sera).
Di recente la musicista statunitense è stata componente della live band dei Vampire Weekend nel loro tour a supporto di “Father Of The Bride”.
Ieri, invece, è arrivato un nuovo singolo, che viene realizzato a suo nome: il pezzo, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, si chiama “When The Sun Come Up” ed è caratterizzato da una tenera malinconia che sembra rispecchiare perfettamente questo clima autunnale.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
“when the sun comes up”, my first new song in 4 years, is out today on @bandcamp! ✨ Thanks to everyone for the love now and over the years… means more than i can possibly express here. 💌 Find the song at the link in my bio or go to www.gretamorgan.bandcamp.com . . . . . and thank you to these wonderful collaborators ✨ matt schuessler (@mattschuess) engineering + bass brendan mccusker (@brendanmccusker) – mixing chris campbell (@black_napkin) – artwork jacob boll (@jacobboll) – photography
Photo Credit: Mrhectorbarreto, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons