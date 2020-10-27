I BELLE AND SEBASTIAN PUBBLICHERANNO UN DOPPIO LIVE-ALBUM A DICEMBRE

Il prossimo 11 dicembre, via Matador Records, i Belle And Sebastian pubblicheranno un nuovo doppio live-album, “What To Look For In Summer”.

Il disco contiene una selezioni delle esibizioni del tour mondiale del 2019, tra cui l’epica crociera dell’estate scorsa “Boaty Weekender”.

Tutti i live album sono una sorta di capsula del tempo, ma “What To Look For In Summer” probabilmente è un po’ più suggestivo di quanto originariamente previsto. “Siamo stati spinti dai nostri fan a pubblicare le registrazioni dei concerti”, afferma il frontman Stuart Murdoch. Così iniziarono a recuperare le registrazioni del tour del 2019, inclusi i tre set del “Boaty Weekender”, che ebbe luogo su una nave da crociera. Quale di queste cose sembra più una fantasia fuori portata in questo momento, semplicemente vedere della musica dal vivo, un festival o salire su una nave da crociera?

Qui sotto intanto si possono già ascoltare i due primi estratti, “The Boy With The Arab Strap” e “My Wandering Days Are Over”.

“What To Look For In Summer” Tracklist:

1. The Song of The Clyde

2. Dirty Dream Number Two

3. Step Into My Office, Baby

4. We Were Beautiful

5. Seeing Other People

6. If She Wants Me

7. Beyond The Sunrise

8. Wrapped Up In Books

9. Little Lou, Ugly Jack, Prophet John

10. Nice Day For A Sulk (digital only)

11. I Can See Your Future

12. Funny Little Frog

13. The Fox In The Snow

14. If You’re Feeling Sinister

15. My Wandering Days Are Over

16. The Wrong Girl

17. Stay Loose

18. The Boy Done Wrong Again

19. Poor Boy

20. Dog On Wheels

21. The Boy With The Arab Strap

22. I Didn’t See It Coming

23. Belle And Sebastian