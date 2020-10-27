 

IL NUOVO SINGOLO DELLE PARANOYDS SI CHIAMA "PET CEMETERY"

 
27 Ottobre 2020
 

E’ passato poco più di un anno dall’uscita del primo LP delle Paranoyds, “Carnage Bargain” (leggi la recensione), ma ora la band punk-rock di Los Angeles sta per ritornare con un nuovo EP in vinile 7″ composto da due brani, in uscita il prossimo 27 novembre via Suicide Squeeze Records.

Il disco conterrà sul lato A la title-track “Pet Cemetery”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, mentre sul lato B “Hotel Celebrity”: le californiane hanno registrato i due pezzi al Tiny Telephone di San Francisco.

Photo Credit: Little Ghost

    Ultimi commenti

