IL NUOVO SINGOLO DELLE PARANOYDS SI CHIAMA “PET CEMETERY”

E’ passato poco più di un anno dall’uscita del primo LP delle Paranoyds, “Carnage Bargain” (leggi la recensione), ma ora la band punk-rock di Los Angeles sta per ritornare con un nuovo EP in vinile 7″ composto da due brani, in uscita il prossimo 27 novembre via Suicide Squeeze Records.
Il disco conterrà sul lato A la title-track “Pet Cemetery”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, mentre sul lato B “Hotel Celebrity”: le californiane hanno registrato i due pezzi al Tiny Telephone di San Francisco.
Here’s a trick or treat for ya! We just released our new single PET CEMETARY!! 🔪 She’s digitally live for your listening pleasure! Ty @floodmagazine for dropping the track along with a playlist of our fave spooky songs 😈😈 You can also pre-order the limited edition 7” on coke bottle clear vinyl now!! We may or may not be playin this song live during our Halloween Special at @bobbakermarionettes on 10/30. If you haven’t gotten tickets yet WHY R U PLAYIN AROUND!?? 👻 We luv u. Link in our bio will take you where you wanna go 🖤 Released by: @suicidesqueeze Photo: @thelittleghost Cover art: @max_flick
Photo Credit: Little Ghost