ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER CONDIVIDE NUOVI ESTRATTI DAL SUO PROSSIMO DISCO. TRA QUESTI ANCHE IL BRANO CON THE WEEKND.

Daniel Lopatin pubblicherà il nuovo disco del suo progetto Oneohtrix Point Never questo venerdì 30 ottobre.

Da “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never” nei giorni scorsi abbiamo già ascoltato 3 brani, “Cross Talk I”, “Auto & Allo” e “Long Road Home”, e oggi assaggiamo altri cinque estratti che l’artista ci fa ascoltare attraverso un’unica lunga suite.

Ascolta “Midday Suite” che contiene le canzoni “Cross Talk II”, “I Don’t Love Me Anymore”, “Bow Ecco”, e “The Whether Channel” e dulcis in fundo “No Nightmares” che vanta ai vocals la partecipazione di The Weeknd:

Qui invece ascolti ‘singolarmente’ “No Nightmares”:

i got to help executive produce my friend @0PN ‘s gorgeous album. thanks for letting me peak into your mind and tap into your sonic genius. we put out a few songs today… check out “No Nightmares.” The whole album comes out Friday #MAGIC https://t.co/Pu8XzxyMXb

— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 26, 2020