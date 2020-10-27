 

TRENT REZNOR, BILLY CORGAN, PERRY FARRELL E MOLTI ALTRI SUONERANNO PER IL FESTIVAL VIRTUALE TRIBUTO A DAVID BOWIE

 
27 Ottobre 2020
 

Il prossimo 8 gennaio 2021, in occasione del 74esimo compleanno dell’artista inglese, si terrà un tribute concert virtuale in onore di David Bowie.

All’evento, organizzato dal pianista di Bowie Mike Garson, parteciperanno tra gli altri Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Gary Oldman, Perry Farrell, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale dei Bush, Joe Elliott dei Def Leppard, Ian Astbury dei Cult, e il produttore e collaboratore di lunga data del duca bianco Tony Visconti.

L’evento inizierà alle 9 di sera Easter Time (2 di mattina ore italiane) e il biglietto costerà 20 dollari.

Garson ha dichiarato:
Quello che stiamo pianificando è uno spettacolo straordinario con i musicisti più talentuosi di ogni periodo della carriera di David, così come artisti fenomenali di molti generi diversi. Ascolteremo diverse interpretazioni delle canzoni di David; alcuni con arrangiamenti totalmente nuovi che non sono mai stati ascoltati prima.

A Bowie Celebration: Just for one day! brings together dozens of Bowie alumni band members spanning Bowie’s career from his 1969 self-titled album to his final album, Blackstar , along with many of the world’s most famous voices for a very special experience with performances from William Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (The Cult), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Color), Tony-winning rocker Lena Hall, vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for 20 Feet From Stardom ), and many more to be announced. Alumni members of Bowie’s bands from throughout his career will join the event including David’s final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie’s long-time record producer and musician Tony Visconti, and many more coming soon will collaborate with Garson’s special guest vocalists for a setlist of some of Bowie’s most memorable hit songs along with a collection of deep cut Bowie gems. Tickets are on sale now at link in bio with early-bird pricing offered through Sunday, November 1. A variety of VIP ticket bundles are available offering fans a variety of exclusive opportunities and merchandise including everything from access to private rehearsals to access to pre-show soundcheck and an after-show Q&A with members of the band. #abowiecelebration #bowiealumni #davidbowie #davidbowieforever #bowieforever #bowie2021 #JustForOneDay

