USCIRà A MARZO 2021 IL NUOVO ALBUM DI ROB ZOMBIE, ECCO IL SINGOLO

Arriva proprio per Halloween (e non crediamo sia un caso), la nuova proposta di Rob Zombie che ritorna a fare il musicista, dopo le ottime avventure nel cinema. “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” è l’assaggio di un disco, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”, atteso il 12 marzo via Nuclear Blast.

THE NEW VIDEO ! “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” https://nblast.de/RZ-TToKF-YT Pubblicato da Rob Zombie su Venerdì 30 ottobre 2020