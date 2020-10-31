 

USCIRà A MARZO 2021 IL NUOVO ALBUM DI ROB ZOMBIE, ECCO IL SINGOLO

 
31 Ottobre 2020
 

Arriva proprio per Halloween (e non crediamo sia un caso), la nuova proposta di Rob Zombie che ritorna a fare il musicista, dopo le ottime avventure nel cinema. “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” è l’assaggio di un disco, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”, atteso il 12 marzo via Nuclear Blast.

THE NEW VIDEO ! “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”

https://nblast.de/RZ-TToKF-YT

Pubblicato da Rob Zombie su Venerdì 30 ottobre 2020

