THE ANCHORESS: ARRIVERA’ NEL MARZO 2021 IL NUOVO ALBUM, NEL FRATTEMPO ECCO IL SINGOLO “SHOW YOUR FACE”

The Anchoress pubblicherà il nuovo album “The Art Of Losing” il 5 marzo via Kscope

Non si è certo ancora spento l’eco del disco di Catherine Anne Davies con Bernard Butler che arriva la notizia di un nuovo album della fanciulla in arrivo!
Il primo singolo, “Show Your Face” ha un taglio alla Depeche Mode, ma le chitarre che emergono sono suonate dal buon James Dean Bradfield dei Manic Street Preachers, che nel disco compare anche con la sua voce in un duetto con Catherine. Alla batteria troviamo Sterling Campbell.

Ecco la tracklist:
1. MOON RISE (PRELUDE)
2. LET IT HURT
3. THE EXCHANGE feat. James Dean Bradfield
4. SHOW YOUR FACE
5. THE ART OF LOSING
6. ALL FAREWELLS SHOULD BE SUDDEN
7. ALL SHALL BE WELL
8. UNRAVEL
9. PARIS
10. 5AM
11. THE HEART IS A LONESOME HUNTER
12. MY CONFESSOR
13. WITH THE BOYS
14. MOON (AN END)

