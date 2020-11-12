A FINE NOVEMBRE ARRIVA UNA RACCOLTA DEGLI SPANDAU BALLET: ASCOLTA LA LORO COVER DI “THE BOXER”, CLASSICO DI SIMON & GARFUNKEL

Non possiamo dire che sia venuta male, agli Spandau Ballet, la cover di “The Boxer” di Simon & Garfunkel, classico del duo contenuto sul disco “Bridge over Troubled Water”. Chiaramente la canzone è rifatta con il loro stile, ma il risultato è gradevole.

Il brano è stato registrato dalla formazione inglese nel 1990, ma vede la luce solo ora, in occasione dell’imminente nuova raccolta “40 Years – Greatest Hits”, attesa per il 27 novembre.

Ecco le due versioni a confronto…

Tracklist:

CD 1 – Hits

01 “To Cut A Long Story Short”

02 “The Freeze”

03 “Musclebound”

04 “Toys”

05 “Glow”

06 “Chant no. 1″

07 “Paint Me Down”

08 “Coffee Club”

09 “She Loved Like Diamond”

10 “Instinction”

11 “Lifeline”

12 “Communication”

13 “Heaven Is A Secret”

14 “True”

15 “Gold”

16 “Pleasure”

17 “Only When You Leave”

18 “I’ll Fly For You”

CD 2 – Hits

01 “Highly Strung”

02 “Revenge For Love”

03 “Round & Round”

04 “Fight For Ourselves”

05 “Swept”

06 “Cross The Line”

07 “Through The Barricades”

08 “How Many Lies?”

09 “Raw”

10 “Be Free With Your Love”

11 “Crashed Into Love”

12 “Empty Spaces”

13 “The Boxer”

14 “Once More”

15 “This Is The Love”

16 “Soul Boys”

17 “Steal”

CD 3 – 12” Mixes

01 “To Cut A Long Story Short”

02 “The Freeze”

03 “Glow”

04 “Chant No 1″

05 “Paint Me Down”

06 “Lifeline”

07 “Communication”

08 “Gold”

09 “Fight For Ourselves”

10 “Cross The Line”

11 “Raw”