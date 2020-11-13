 

PETER BJORN AND JOHN FESTEGGIANO I 20 ANNI DELLA BAND CON UN NUOVO EP

 
Per chiudere i venti anni insieme Peter Bjorn And John hanno deciso di realizzare un nuovo EP, “Endless Play”, in uscita il prossimo 11 dicembre via INGRID.

Ognuno dei tre componenti ha scritto e prodotto un brano dei tre presenti sul nuovo lavoro.

Il primo singolo, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, si chiama “Season Of Defiance” ed è stato scritto da Peter.

