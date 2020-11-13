THE NOTWIST: IL NONO ALBUM ESCE A GENNAIO

A sei anni di distanza da “The Messier Objects”, i Notwist ritorneranno il prossimo 29 gennaio, via Morr Music, con il loro nono LP, “Vertigo Days”: il disco vede le collaborazioni con . Angel Bat Dawid, Saya (Tenniscoats), Juana Molina, Ben Lamar Gay & Zayaendo.

Il chitarrista del gruppo bavarese Markus Acher ha spiegato: “Volevamo mettere in discussione il concetto di band aggiungendo altre voci e idee, altri linguaggi, e anche mettere in dubbio o offuscare l’idea di identità nazionale.”

Il nuovo singolo si chiama “Where You Find Me” e lo potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.

“Vertigo Days” Tracklist:

1. Al Norte

2. Into Love / Stars

3. Exit Strategy To Myself

4. Where You Find Me

5. Ship feat. Saya

6. Loose Ends

7. Into The Ice Age feat. Angel Bat Dawid

8. Oh Sweet Fire feat. Ben LaMar Gay

9. Ghost

10. Sans Soleil

11. Night‘s Too Dark

12. *stars*

13. Al Sur feat. Juana Molina

14. Into Love Again feat. Zayaendo