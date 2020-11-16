 

THE TWILIGHT SAD: ESIBIZIONE ACUSTICA ONLINE IL 5 DICEMBRE

 
Tags:
di
16 Novembre 2020
 

Ottima notizia per i fan dei Twilight Sad, che sappiamo essere tantio anche in Italia. James e Andy hanno annunciato una concerto acustico in cui andranno a pescare da tutta la discografia della band.

Lo show di circa un ora, registrato al Oran Mor di Glasgow, sarà in onda sabato 5 dicembre alle ore 21. I biglietti (15 sterline) più un po’ di merchandising sono già in vendita QUI.

Photo: Debi Del Grande

