THE TWILIGHT SAD: ESIBIZIONE ACUSTICA ONLINE IL 5 DICEMBRE

Ottima notizia per i fan dei Twilight Sad, che sappiamo essere tantio anche in Italia. James e Andy hanno annunciato una concerto acustico in cui andranno a pescare da tutta la discografia della band.

Lo show di circa un ora, registrato al Oran Mor di Glasgow, sarà in onda sabato 5 dicembre alle ore 21. I biglietti (15 sterline) più un po’ di merchandising sono già in vendita QUI.

We are delighted to announce a stripped back performance film feat James & Andy which will be broadcast 🌍 on 5/12/20. Filmed & recorded @OranMorGlasgow it will feature new reworkings of songs from our 5 albums.

Tickets & new winter merch on sale now https://t.co/JAg2sODuXm pic.twitter.com/SzWtF8ovdC

— the twilight sad (@thetwilightsad) November 16, 2020