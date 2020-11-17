LOCKDOWN: LA TOP 10 BRANI

Zone colorate, lo spettro di un (nuovo) lockdown che incombe, la quarantena casalinga in caso di positivà (sperando di non stare così male da finire in ospedale), i decreti, la voglia che tutto finisca presto con la speranza di tornare alle nostra “normalità” (qualunque essa sia), la necessita di un distanziamento e le mura di casa che sembrano infondere protezione ma che poi rischiano di diventare una gabbia. Il COVID-19 continua a essere argomento di discussione, ovviamente, in ambito sanitario ma anche per quanto riguarda la vita sociale.
Andiamo a cercare 10 canzoni che toccano questi temi…
JOY DIVISION – ISOLATION
In fear every day, every evening
He calls her aloud from above
Carefully watched for a reason
Painstaking devotion and love
Surrendered to self preservation
From others who care for themselves
A blindness that touches perfection
But hurts just like anything else
Isolation, isolation, isolation
JACK WHITE – ALONE IN MY HOME
All alone in my home
Alone in my home
Nobody can touch me
All alone in my home
Alone in my home
Nobody can touch me
WARREN ZEVON – SPLENDID ISOLATION
Splendid Isolation
I don’t need no one
Splendid Isolation
Don’t want to wake up with no one beside me
Don’t want to take up with nobody new
Don’t want nobody coming by without calling first
Don’t want nothing to do with you
JOHN LENNON – ISOLATION
We’re afraid of everyone
Afraid of the sun
Isolation
The sun will never disappear
But the world may not have many years
Isolation
BUGO – CASALINGO
Noi non siamo umani e tu lo sai
Stare in casa è qualcosa di, di spettacolare
BENJAMIN GIBBARD – LIFE IN QUARANTINE
The sidewalks are empty
The bars and cafes too
The streetlights only changing
‘Cause they ain’t got nothing better to do
You say it’s like Christmas
When nobody’s around
When our city was still a secret
Before those carpetbaggers came to town and
The airports and train stations
Are full of desperate people
Trying to convince the gate agents
That not all emergencies are equal
But no one is going anywhere soon
BLEACHERS – I WANNA GET BETTER
So now I’m standing on the overpass screaming at the cars
“Hey, I wanna get better!”
MAHMOOD – ETERNANTENA
Chiuso in bagno, gioco alla Nintendo, perdo tempo
Da un po’ non fumo, sto
Impazzendo, starò fuori quest’inverno? Boh
MICHAEL STIPE – NO TIME FOR LOVE LIKE NOW
No time for breezy
No time for arguments
No time for love like now
There’s no time in the bardo
No time in the in-between
No time for love like now
There’s no time for dancing
There’s no time for undecideds
No time for love like now
Where did this all begin to change
The lockdown memories can’t sustain
This glistening, hanging free fall
I turned away from the glorious light
I turned my head and cried
Whatever waiting means in this new place
I am waiting for you
GOO GOO DOLLS – BETTER DAYS
And you asked me what I want this year
And I try to make this kind and clear
Just a chance that maybe we’ll find better days
Photo: Hadi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons