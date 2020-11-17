LOCKDOWN: LA TOP 10 BRANI

Zone colorate, lo spettro di un (nuovo) lockdown che incombe, la quarantena casalinga in caso di positivà (sperando di non stare così male da finire in ospedale), i decreti, la voglia che tutto finisca presto con la speranza di tornare alle nostra “normalità” (qualunque essa sia), la necessita di un distanziamento e le mura di casa che sembrano infondere protezione ma che poi rischiano di diventare una gabbia. Il COVID-19 continua a essere argomento di discussione, ovviamente, in ambito sanitario ma anche per quanto riguarda la vita sociale.

Andiamo a cercare 10 canzoni che toccano questi temi…

JOY DIVISION – ISOLATION

In fear every day, every evening

He calls her aloud from above

Carefully watched for a reason

Painstaking devotion and love

Surrendered to self preservation

From others who care for themselves

A blindness that touches perfection

But hurts just like anything else

Isolation, isolation, isolation

JACK WHITE – ALONE IN MY HOME

All alone in my home

Alone in my home

Nobody can touch me

All alone in my home

Alone in my home

Nobody can touch me



WARREN ZEVON – SPLENDID ISOLATION

Splendid Isolation

I don’t need no one

Splendid Isolation

Don’t want to wake up with no one beside me

Don’t want to take up with nobody new

Don’t want nobody coming by without calling first

Don’t want nothing to do with you

JOHN LENNON – ISOLATION

We’re afraid of everyone

Afraid of the sun

Isolation

The sun will never disappear

But the world may not have many years

Isolation

BUGO – CASALINGO

Noi non siamo umani e tu lo sai

Stare in casa è qualcosa di, di spettacolare

BENJAMIN GIBBARD – LIFE IN QUARANTINE

The sidewalks are empty

The bars and cafes too

The streetlights only changing

‘Cause they ain’t got nothing better to do

You say it’s like Christmas

When nobody’s around

When our city was still a secret

Before those carpetbaggers came to town and

The airports and train stations

Are full of desperate people

Trying to convince the gate agents

That not all emergencies are equal

But no one is going anywhere soon

BLEACHERS – I WANNA GET BETTER

So now I’m standing on the overpass screaming at the cars

“Hey, I wanna get better!”

MAHMOOD – ETERNANTENA

Chiuso in bagno, gioco alla Nintendo, perdo tempo

Da un po’ non fumo, sto

Impazzendo, starò fuori quest’inverno? Boh

MICHAEL STIPE – NO TIME FOR LOVE LIKE NOW

No time for breezy

No time for arguments

No time for love like now

There’s no time in the bardo

No time in the in-between

No time for love like now

There’s no time for dancing

There’s no time for undecideds

No time for love like now

Where did this all begin to change

The lockdown memories can’t sustain

This glistening, hanging free fall

I turned away from the glorious light

I turned my head and cried

Whatever waiting means in this new place

I am waiting for you

GOO GOO DOLLS – BETTER DAYS

And you asked me what I want this year

And I try to make this kind and clear

Just a chance that maybe we’ll find better days

Photo: Hadi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons