ALBUM DAL VIVO IN ARRIVO PER I POSTAL SERVICE: 2 VIDEO AD ANTICIPARE IL TUTTO

Album dal vivo in vista per Postal Service, “Everything Will Change” è infatti in arrivo il 4 dicembre via Sub Pop.

La band ha anche condiviso due brani, ovvero “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” e “Natural Anthem”, registrati a Berkeley, durante il tour della reunion nel 2013 (la band è ferma da quell’anno).

Ecco la tracklist:

01. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

02. We Will Become Silhouettes

03. Sleeping In

04. Turn Around

05. Nothing Better

06. Recycled Air

07. Be Still My Heart

08. Clark Gable

09. Our Secret (Beat Happening cover)

10. This Place Is a Prison

11. A Tattered Line of String

12. Such Great Heights

13. Natural Anthem

14. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)

15. Brand New Colony

V. exciting news: @PostalService‘s live album ‘Everything Will Change’ will be out digitally across all streaming platforms on December 4!

Feat. remastered audio + video recorded live at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA during their 2013 reunion tour: https://t.co/Cy2q9d7FVj. pic.twitter.com/zEVSghJt09

— Sub Pop Records (@subpop) November 18, 2020