ALBUM DAL VIVO IN ARRIVO PER I POSTAL SERVICE: 2 VIDEO AD ANTICIPARE IL TUTTO

Album dal vivo in vista per Postal Service, “Everything Will Change” è infatti in arrivo il 4 dicembre via Sub Pop.
La band ha anche condiviso due brani, ovvero “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” e “Natural Anthem”, registrati a Berkeley, durante il tour della reunion nel 2013 (la band è ferma da quell’anno).
Ecco la tracklist:
01. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight
02. We Will Become Silhouettes
03. Sleeping In
04. Turn Around
05. Nothing Better
06. Recycled Air
07. Be Still My Heart
08. Clark Gable
09. Our Secret (Beat Happening cover)
10. This Place Is a Prison
11. A Tattered Line of String
12. Such Great Heights
13. Natural Anthem
14. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)
15. Brand New Colony
V. exciting news: @PostalService‘s live album ‘Everything Will Change’ will be out digitally across all streaming platforms on December 4!
Feat. remastered audio + video recorded live at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA during their 2013 reunion tour: https://t.co/Cy2q9d7FVj. pic.twitter.com/zEVSghJt09
— Sub Pop Records (@subpop) November 18, 2020