 

SECONDO ALBUM PER I MUSH A FEBBRAIO

 
Tags: ,
di
18 Novembre 2020
 

Dopo aver realizzato il loro primo LP, “3D Routine”, lo scorso febbraio per i Mush è già tempo di un nuovo lavoro sulla lunga distanza.

La band art-rock di stanza a Leeds, infatti, realizzerà “Lines Redacted” il prossimo 12 febbraio via Memphis Industries.

Il nuovo album, che è stato mixato da Lee Smith (The Cribs, Pulled Apart By Horses), conclude quello che è stato un anno ovviamente tumultuoso, ma straordinariamente prolifico per il gruppo inglese.

Ad anticipare l’uscita ecco il singolo “Blunt Instruments”, che ci ricorda in qualche modo il post-punk spigoloso dei Parquet Courts, ma presenta anche un maggiore senso melodico e di giocosità.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    I God Is An Astronaut annunciano il ...
    Si rivedono con piacere gli irlandesi God Is An Astronaut, uno dei gruppi strumentali sperimentali più noti e acclamati dalla critica, che, ...

    A febbraio dell’anno prossimo ...
    Ottimo annuncio in casa The Wedding Present. “Locked Down And Stripped Back”, in arrivo a febbraio 2021, contiene registrazioni ...

    Un album di demo per gli Other ...
    Il quarto album degli Other Lives, “For Their Love” (leggi la recensione), era uscito lo scorso aprile, ma la band folk-rock di ...

    Martin Rossiter (ex cantante dei ...
    In queste ultime ore è apparso su Twitter un lungo messaggio di Martin Rossiter, diviso in più tweet. Il messaggio è rivolto a Ian Brown, ...

    Guarda “Nuvole”, il ...
    Uno dei padri fondatori dell’hip pop italiano, Frankie hi-nrg mc, ha pubblicato a sorpresa il video del nuovo singolo ...
    I più visualizzati
    23 Ottobre 2020

    Oggi “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness” degli Smashing Pumpkins compie 25 anni
    L’articolo, che riproponiamo oggi, in realtà risale al 2015. Fu scritto in occasione dei 20 anni dell’abum… Nel 1995 avevo sei anni, perciò il mio ascolto di “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness” è avvenuto in differita. ...
    18 Novembre 2020

    Oggi “Psychocandy” dei The Jesus And Mary Chain compie 35 anni
    C’è chi dice che lo shoegaze abbia una data di nascita scritta a penna sul certificato di battesimo e che quella data sia: 18-11-1985. Il giorno in cui è uscito “Psychocandy”, disco d’esordio dei The Jesus And Mary Chain, che oggi di anni ...
    31 Ottobre 2020

    Halloween: la TOP 10 per festeggiare la giornata più “spaventosa” dell’anno
    31 ottobre. Halloween. Ci si potrà lamentare che non è la nostra festa, che siamo stati colonizzati pure nelle nostre tradizioni e avanti così. Giusto o sbagliato che sia, dal punto di vista musicale, “la notte delle streghe” offre non ...
    26 Ottobre 2020

    TRACK: LaPara – Plastica [ Esclusiva IfB ]
    Oggi la nostra esclusiva è dedicata ai LaPara, che esordiscono con un brano che vi presentiamo con assoluto piacere. “Plastica” è il primissimo singolo dei bolognesi LaPara, quintetto lo-fi pop dal sound scanzonato e ricercato allo stesso ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     