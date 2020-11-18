SECONDO ALBUM PER I MUSH A FEBBRAIO

Dopo aver realizzato il loro primo LP, “3D Routine”, lo scorso febbraio per i Mush è già tempo di un nuovo lavoro sulla lunga distanza.

La band art-rock di stanza a Leeds, infatti, realizzerà “Lines Redacted” il prossimo 12 febbraio via Memphis Industries.

Il nuovo album, che è stato mixato da Lee Smith (The Cribs, Pulled Apart By Horses), conclude quello che è stato un anno ovviamente tumultuoso, ma straordinariamente prolifico per il gruppo inglese.

Ad anticipare l’uscita ecco il singolo “Blunt Instruments”, che ci ricorda in qualche modo il post-punk spigoloso dei Parquet Courts, ma presenta anche un maggiore senso melodico e di giocosità.

It's happening again. Lines Redacted. February 2021!

Single numero one. Blunt instruments. Post-mortem rock for the accelerationist listener. Stay tuned for the whole dodgy dossier.

Keep on mushin in the free world! https://t.co/olJxKQCaMQ pic.twitter.com/BEQrmO2vNr

— MUSH (@hellomushband) November 18, 2020