THE GREAT ESCAPE: ANNUNCIATI I PRIMI NOMI DELLA NUOVA EDIZIONE DEL FESTIVAL DI BRIGHTON

Anche nel 2021, pandemia permettendo, tornerà il Great Escape, il noto festival multi-venue di Brighton.

L’appuntamento nella deliziosa città della costa sud del Regno Unito è previsto tra il 12 e il 15 di maggio.

Oggi sono stati annunciati i primi cinquanta nomi della line-up della prossima edizione: tra loro troviamo Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone, Bree Runaway, Pa Salieu, Mae Muller, Skullcrusher, The Magic Gang, Oscar Lang, Walt Disco e tanti altri.

I biglietti per i tre giorni del festival, che costano £ 70 + d.p., si possono acquistare qui.

The Great Escape is back 💥

The First Fifty artists who will play #TGE21 have just been revealed including @HolHumberstone @KING_SALIEU @arloparks and more. Discover the latest additions >> https://t.co/UdB3aoK51p

See you on the beach 🌊

🎶: Chubby and The Gang -Union Dues pic.twitter.com/UWDFQfZJKo

— The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) November 19, 2020