 

THE GREAT ESCAPE: ANNUNCIATI I PRIMI NOMI DELLA NUOVA EDIZIONE DEL FESTIVAL DI BRIGHTON

 
di
19 Novembre 2020
 

Anche nel 2021, pandemia permettendo, tornerà il Great Escape, il noto festival multi-venue di Brighton.

L’appuntamento nella deliziosa città della costa sud del Regno Unito è previsto tra il 12 e il 15 di maggio.

Oggi sono stati annunciati i primi cinquanta nomi della line-up della prossima edizione: tra loro troviamo Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone, Bree Runaway, Pa Salieu, Mae Muller, Skullcrusher, The Magic Gang, Oscar Lang, Walt Disco e tanti altri.

I biglietti per i tre giorni del festival, che costano £ 70 + d.p., si possono acquistare qui.

