SCACCHI: LA TOP 10 BRANI

“La Regina degli Scacchi” spopola su Netflix. Anche su IFB ne abbiamo parlato con toni lusinghieri e, francamente, ben venga una serie TV così ben curata capace, magari, di spingere qualcuno a (ri)scoprire un gioco bello e intrigante. A noi, che siamo “musicofili”, più che la voglia di giocare è venuta voglia di andare a scovare un po’ di canzoni che parlano degli scacchi o che, in qualche modo, ne abbiano a che fare.

Ecco i nostri 10 brani…

KILLING JOKE – CHESSBOARDS

All these changes we shall witness

I will try to understand

Share your grief and your confusion, compassion in us cries

No divine intervention, only moves on black and white

Great schemes, great schemes are also made of these

RIVERS CUOMO – CHESS

Chess is such a difficult game

There’s so many pieces

So many squares where you can go

So few promises

Never you mind all the others

Anticipating your next move

I know it’s hard

‘Cause you’ve got a lot to do

FRANCESCO DE GREGORI – SCACCHI E TAROCCHI

Venivano da lontano, avevano occhi e cani,

avevano stellette e guanti, e paura.

Erano tre, erano quattro, erano più di ventiquattro,

erano dieci, o diecimila.

Erano bocca e occhi, scacchi e tarocchi,

erano occhi e brace.

Erano giovani e forti, erano giovani

vite, dentro una fornace.

WU-TANG CLAN – DA MISTERY OF CHESSBOXIN’

The game of chess, is like a sword fight

You must think first, before you move

Toad style is immensely strong, and immune to nearly any weapon

When it’s properly used, it’s almost invincible

I LIKE TRAINS – A ROOK HOUSE FOR BOBBY

All I ever wanted to do is play chess with you

But if they find me

They will indite me

I just can’t fight anymore

YES – I’VE SEEN ALL GOOD PEPLE

Make the white queen run so fast she hasn’t got time to make you wife

‘Cause it’s time, it’s time in time with your time and it’s news is captured for the queen to use

Move me on to any black square

Use me anytime you want

SCOTT WALKER – THE SEVENTH SEAL

Anybody seen a knight pass this way

I saw him playing chess with Death yesterday

His crusade was a search for God and they say

It’s been a along way to carry on

SMASH MOUTH – PADRINO

Life imitates the game of chess

You can be the rook or the pawn

But if you have the strategy that’s best

You can be the King or in this case the Don

It’s easy to get knocked out of the game

Depending on which way you want to play

You’ve got to have eyes on the back of your head

Now that we have that out of the way

ARCADE FIRE – DEEP BLUE

You could have never predicted that it could see through you

Kasparov, Deep Blue, 1996

PUBLIC ENEMY – GAME FACE

Hip hop’s like a chess game, discussin’ the war

Strategize, move like masterminds