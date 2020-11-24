SCACCHI: LA TOP 10 BRANI

“La Regina degli Scacchi” spopola su Netflix. Anche su IFB ne abbiamo parlato con toni lusinghieri e, francamente, ben venga una serie TV così ben curata capace, magari, di spingere qualcuno a (ri)scoprire un gioco bello e intrigante. A noi, che siamo “musicofili”, più che la voglia di giocare è venuta voglia di andare a scovare un po’ di canzoni che parlano degli scacchi o che, in qualche modo, ne abbiano a che fare.
Ecco i nostri 10 brani…
KILLING JOKE – CHESSBOARDS
All these changes we shall witness
I will try to understand
Share your grief and your confusion, compassion in us cries
No divine intervention, only moves on black and white
Great schemes, great schemes are also made of these
RIVERS CUOMO – CHESS
Chess is such a difficult game
There’s so many pieces
So many squares where you can go
So few promises
Never you mind all the others
Anticipating your next move
I know it’s hard
‘Cause you’ve got a lot to do
FRANCESCO DE GREGORI – SCACCHI E TAROCCHI
Venivano da lontano, avevano occhi e cani,
avevano stellette e guanti, e paura.
Erano tre, erano quattro, erano più di ventiquattro,
erano dieci, o diecimila.
Erano bocca e occhi, scacchi e tarocchi,
erano occhi e brace.
Erano giovani e forti, erano giovani
vite, dentro una fornace.
WU-TANG CLAN – DA MISTERY OF CHESSBOXIN’
The game of chess, is like a sword fight
You must think first, before you move
Toad style is immensely strong, and immune to nearly any weapon
When it’s properly used, it’s almost invincible
I LIKE TRAINS – A ROOK HOUSE FOR BOBBY
All I ever wanted to do is play chess with you
But if they find me
They will indite me
I just can’t fight anymore
YES – I’VE SEEN ALL GOOD PEPLE
Make the white queen run so fast she hasn’t got time to make you wife
‘Cause it’s time, it’s time in time with your time and it’s news is captured for the queen to use
Move me on to any black square
Use me anytime you want
SCOTT WALKER – THE SEVENTH SEAL
Anybody seen a knight pass this way
I saw him playing chess with Death yesterday
His crusade was a search for God and they say
It’s been a along way to carry on
SMASH MOUTH – PADRINO
Life imitates the game of chess
You can be the rook or the pawn
But if you have the strategy that’s best
You can be the King or in this case the Don
It’s easy to get knocked out of the game
Depending on which way you want to play
You’ve got to have eyes on the back of your head
Now that we have that out of the way
ARCADE FIRE – DEEP BLUE
You could have never predicted that it could see through you
Kasparov, Deep Blue, 1996
PUBLIC ENEMY – GAME FACE
Hip hop’s like a chess game, discussin’ the war
Strategize, move like masterminds