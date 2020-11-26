ALBUM DAL VIVO IN ARRIVO PER I PROTOMARTYR: RACCHIUDE UN LIVE “STORICO” DEL 2014

Nel 2014, i Protomartyr fecero da spalla ai Parquet Courts al Sugar Hill Supper Club di Brooklyn. Una registrazione del set della band è ora un album dal vivo intitolato “Security By Shadow” che uscirà a fine dicembre. Il set di 12 canzoni include anche una prima versione di “Cowards Starve”, che sarebbe apparsa su “The Agent Intellect” del 2015.

L’album è in edizione limitata e il pre-order è già attivo.

Ricordiamo che i Protomartyr hanno pubblicato il loro ultimo album “Ultimate Success Today” nell’estate del 2020.

Tracklist:

01. Maidenhead

02. Want Remover

03. Scum, Rise!

04. What The Wall Said

05. Ypsilanti

06. How He Lived After He Died

07. Cowards Starve

08. Violent

09. Feral Cats

10. Come & See

11. Tarpeian Rock

12. Jumbo’s