 

ALBUM DAL VIVO IN ARRIVO PER I PROTOMARTYR: RACCHIUDE UN LIVE "STORICO" DEL 2014

 
di
26 Novembre 2020
 

Nel 2014, i Protomartyr fecero da spalla ai Parquet Courts al Sugar Hill Supper Club di Brooklyn. Una registrazione del set della band è ora un album dal vivo intitolato “Security By Shadow” che uscirà a fine dicembre. Il set di 12 canzoni include anche una prima versione di “Cowards Starve”, che sarebbe apparsa su “The Agent Intellect” del 2015.

L’album è in edizione limitata e il pre-order è già attivo.

Ricordiamo che i Protomartyr hanno pubblicato il loro ultimo album “Ultimate Success Today” nell’estate del 2020.

Tracklist:
01. Maidenhead
02. Want Remover
03. Scum, Rise!
04. What The Wall Said
05. Ypsilanti
06. How He Lived After He Died
07. Cowards Starve
08. Violent
09. Feral Cats
10. Come & See
11. Tarpeian Rock
12. Jumbo’s

“Security By Shadow”, the first Protomartyr live LP is now available for pre-order. The album, featuring the full set…

Pubblicato da Protomartyr su Mercoledì 25 novembre 2020

