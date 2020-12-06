SPECIAL INTEREST: A GENNAIO UN 12″ E UN ALBUM DI REMIX BENEFICI

Dopo aver realizzato il loro nuovo album, “The Passion Of” qualche mese fa, gli Special Interest stanno per ritornare con due nuove uscite.

Il prossimo 8 gennaio, via Nude Club Records, infatti, la band punk di stanza a New Orlands pubblicherà un vinile 12″ che contiene i remix del loro brano “Street Pulse Beat” curati da Boy Harsher, Ruth Mascelli e DJ Haram.

Inoltre, sempre venerdì 8 gennaio, gli statunitensi realizzeranno anche “The Passion Of: Remixed”, un album di remix e versioni rilavorate di canzoni estratte dal loro lavoro più recente.

Tutti i ricavi delle vendite andranno a supporto di House Of Tulip, un’associazione benefica che fornisce stabilità economica e sicurezza alle comunità trans e di genere non conformi a New Orleans, Louisiana, attraverso alloggi permanenti senza barriere e percorsi per l’istruzione, l’assistenza sanitaria, l’occupazione e la proprietà della casa.

Qui sotto intanto potete ascoltare “Street Pulse Beat” nella remix curato da Boy Harsher.

“Street Pulse Beat” Maxi 12″ Tracklist (vinyl only):

1. Street Pulse Beat (Original Mix)

2. Street Pulse Beat (Boy Harsher Remix)

3. Street Pulse Beat (Ruth Mascelli Remix)

4. Street Pulse Beat (DJ Haram Remix)

“The Passion Of: Remixed” Tracklist (digital only)

1. Disco III (Alchemical Sisters remix)

2. Disco III (Lust$ickPuppy remix)

3. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Zah remix)

4. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Quickweave remix)

5. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Bouffant Bouffant remix)

6. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Kontravoid remix)

7. A Depravity Such as This (Adiós Mundo Cruel remix)

8. Homogenized Milk (w00dy remix)

9. Street Pulse Beat (Boy Harsher remix)

10. Street Pulse Beat (Ruth Mascelli remix)

11. Street Pulse Beat (DJ Haram remix)

12. With Love (Hide remix)

Photo Credit: Jess Garten