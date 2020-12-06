 

SPECIAL INTEREST: A GENNAIO UN 12″ E UN ALBUM DI REMIX BENEFICI

 
Tags: ,
di
6 Dicembre 2020
 

Dopo aver realizzato il loro nuovo album, “The Passion Of” qualche mese fa, gli Special Interest stanno per ritornare con due nuove uscite.

Il prossimo 8 gennaio, via Nude Club Records, infatti, la band punk di stanza a New Orlands pubblicherà un vinile 12″ che contiene i remix del loro brano “Street Pulse Beat” curati da Boy Harsher, Ruth Mascelli e DJ Haram.

Inoltre, sempre venerdì 8 gennaio, gli statunitensi realizzeranno anche “The Passion Of: Remixed”, un album di remix e versioni rilavorate di canzoni estratte dal loro lavoro più recente.

Tutti i ricavi delle vendite andranno a supporto di House Of Tulip, un’associazione benefica che fornisce stabilità economica e sicurezza alle comunità trans e di genere non conformi a New Orleans, Louisiana, attraverso alloggi permanenti senza barriere e percorsi per l’istruzione, l’assistenza sanitaria, l’occupazione e la proprietà della casa.

Qui sotto intanto potete ascoltare “Street Pulse Beat” nella remix curato da Boy Harsher.

“Street Pulse Beat” Maxi 12″ Tracklist (vinyl only):
1. Street Pulse Beat (Original Mix)
2. Street Pulse Beat (Boy Harsher Remix)
3. Street Pulse Beat (Ruth Mascelli Remix)
4. Street Pulse Beat (DJ Haram Remix)

“The Passion Of: Remixed” Tracklist (digital only)
1. Disco III (Alchemical Sisters remix)
2. Disco III (Lust$ickPuppy remix)
3. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Zah remix)
4. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Quickweave remix)
5. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Bouffant Bouffant remix)
6. All Tomorrow’s Carry (Kontravoid remix)
7. A Depravity Such as This (Adiós Mundo Cruel remix)
8. Homogenized Milk (w00dy remix)
9. Street Pulse Beat (Boy Harsher remix)
10. Street Pulse Beat (Ruth Mascelli remix)
11. Street Pulse Beat (DJ Haram remix)
12. With Love (Hide remix)

Photo Credit: Jess Garten

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Recenti

    Muzz – Live (streaming) @ ...
    Tra le tante cose che questo triste e strano 2020 ci ha lasciato in dote troviamo sicuramente l’omonimo album d’esordio dei Muzz, uscito ...

    EP: My Raining Stars – ...
    In alto le mani e in alto i cuori: è tornato Thierry Haliniak e ha fatto un nuovo EP che è magnifico! Il gusto straordinario di questo ...

    TRACK: The Catherines – ...
    Natale ci porta anche un paio di nuovi brani a nome The Catherines che in questo 2020 sono stati sicuramente prolifici con le uscite ...

    VIDEO: The Fisherman and his Soul ...
    In questi giorni le canzoni a sfondo “natalizio” o invernale, diciamo così, si moltiplicano: gli artisti si stanno davvveroi ...

    Singolo “natalizio” per ...
    Passano i dischi, passano gli anni, passano le canzoni, ma quando c’è di mezzo Beth Arzy la qualità resta sempre altissima. La nuova ...
    I più visualizzati
    18 Novembre 2020

    Oggi “Psychocandy” dei The Jesus And Mary Chain compie 35 anni
    C’è chi dice che lo shoegaze abbia una data di nascita scritta a penna sul certificato di battesimo e che quella data sia: 18-11-1985. Il giorno in cui è uscito “Psychocandy”, disco d’esordio dei The Jesus And Mary Chain, che oggi di anni ...
    12 Novembre 2020

    I CSI raccontano “Tabula Rasa Elettrificata” su Sky Arte
    I CSI, al gran completo come ci tiene a specificare Ginevra Di Marco dalla sua pagina facebook, saranno ospiti della prossima puntata di “33 giri – Italian Masters” programma che su Sky Arte racconta i grandi classici della musica ...
    13 Novembre 2020

    VIDEO: Sky Of Birds – Small Eyed Moon [ Esclusiva IfB ]
    La nostra anteprima di oggi, molto gradita, è per “Small Eyed Moon” degli Sky Of Birds, il terzo singolo tratto dall’album “Matte Eyes / Matte Moon”, in uscita il 20 novembre 2020 per MiaCameretta Records. Si tratta di ...
    7 Novembre 2020

    Ascolta Lou Barlow cimentarsi nella cover della sigla del cartone animato “Paw Patrol”
    E’ proprio affezionato al tema principale dei Paw Patrol il buon Lou Barlow, che si era già cimentato nel suo rifacimento. Ora eccolo tornare alla carica con un nuovo video molto divertente. Insieme alla figlia e a sua moglie Adelle, aggiunge ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     