ASCOLTA “FRAGMENTS”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL TERZO LP DEI RATS ON RAFTS

Mancano poco più di tre settimane all’uscita di “Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths”, il terzo LP dei Rats On Rafts, che arriverà il prossimo 29 gennaio, via Fire Records, a distanza di ben quattro anni dal precedente “Rats On Rafts / De Kift”.

Creato in isolamento, racconta degli ultimi cinque anni in cui la band ha lavorato per creare il suo “difficile” terzo album: i temi trattati sono “piaghe, sogni, vento e fuoco, personaggi mitici e la ricerca del magazzino segreto del governo.”

Dopo “Tokyo Music Experience” e “A Trail Of Wind And Fire”, la band olandese oggi ha condiviso il terzo singolo dal nuovo disco, “Fragments”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.

Here is our new and 3rd single 'Fragments' from our upcoming album ''Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths''. Waltz with us into the new year! https://fire-records.lnk.to/RoRFragments Posted by Rats on Rafts on Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Photo Credit: Erik Christenhusz