PJ HARVEY RIPUBBLICHERà A FEBBRAIO “STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA”

Il quinto album di PJ Harvey, “Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea” (leggi la nostra recensione celebrativa), che ha festeggiato il suo ventesimo anniversario lo scorso ottobre, sarà presto ristampato.

La cinquantunenne musicista del Dorset ha annunciato oggi una nuova uscita prevista per il prossimo 26 febbraio via Island.

La ristampa sarà accompagnata da un vinile da 180 grammi con alcuni demo dell’album e nuove foto di Maria Mochnaz.

La Harvey intanto ha condiviso il demo di “This Mess We’re In”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto: la versione originale del brano vedeva la partecipazione di Thom Yorke, mentre in questa troviamo Polly Jean da sola alla chitarra.

“Stories from the City, Stories From The Sea” Tracklist:

1. Big Exit

2. Good Fortune

3. A Place Called Home

4. One Line

5. Beautiful Feeling

6. The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore

7. This Mess We’re In

8. You Said Something

9. Kamikaze

10. This Is Love

11. Horses In My Dreams

12. We Float

“Stories from the City, Stories From The Sea — Demos” Tracklist:

Side 1

1. Big Exit – Demo

2. Good Fortune – Demo

3. A Place Called Home – Demo

4. One Line – Demo

5. Beautiful Feeling – Demo

6. The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore – Demo

Side 2

1. This Mess We’re In – Demo

2. You Said Something – Demo

3. Kamikaze – Demo

4. This Is Love – Demo

5. Horses In My Dreams – Demo

6. We Float – Demo