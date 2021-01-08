HELADO NEGRO, KHRUANGBIN (E MOLTI ALTRI) RENDONO OMAGGIO A DAVID BOWIE IN UN NUOVO DISCO TRIBUTO

Nel giorno in cui David Bowie avrebbe compiuto 74 anni la label britannica BBE Music annuncia un nuovo tribute album dedicato al ‘duca bianco’.
“Modern Love”, in uscita il 28 maggio, attraversa l’intera discografia di Bowie e ospita brani reinterpretati da Helado Negro, Khruangbin, Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello e molti altri.
Primo brano estratto: We Are KING alle prese con “Space Oddity”.
“Modern Love” tracklist:
01 “Life On Mars” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
02 “Sound & Vision” by Helado Negro
03 “Lady Grinning Soul” by Kit Sebastian
04 “Soul Love” by Jeff Parker and The New Breed (ft. Ruby Parker)
05 “Panic in Detroit” by Sessa
06 “The Man Who Sold the World” by The Hics
07 “Right” by Khruangbin
08 “Silly Boy Blue” by Nia Andrews
09 “Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family” by Foxtrott
10 “Move On” by L’Rain
11 “Tonight” by Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby
12 “Modern Love” by Jonah Mutono
13 “Where Are We Now” by Bullion
14 “Fantastic Voyage” by Meshell Ndegeocello
15 “Heroes” by Matthew Tavares
16 “Space Oddity” by We Are KING