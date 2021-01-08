HELADO NEGRO, KHRUANGBIN (E MOLTI ALTRI) RENDONO OMAGGIO A DAVID BOWIE IN UN NUOVO DISCO TRIBUTO

Nel giorno in cui David Bowie avrebbe compiuto 74 anni la label britannica BBE Music annuncia un nuovo tribute album dedicato al ‘duca bianco’.

“Modern Love”, in uscita il 28 maggio, attraversa l’intera discografia di Bowie e ospita brani reinterpretati da Helado Negro, Khruangbin, Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello e molti altri.

Primo brano estratto: We Are KING alle prese con “Space Oddity”.

“Modern Love” tracklist:

01 “Life On Mars” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

02 “Sound & Vision” by Helado Negro

03 “Lady Grinning Soul” by Kit Sebastian

04 “Soul Love” by Jeff Parker and The New Breed (ft. Ruby Parker)

05 “Panic in Detroit” by Sessa

06 “The Man Who Sold the World” by The Hics

07 “Right” by Khruangbin

08 “Silly Boy Blue” by Nia Andrews

09 “Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family” by Foxtrott

10 “Move On” by L’Rain

11 “Tonight” by Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby

12 “Modern Love” by Jonah Mutono

13 “Where Are We Now” by Bullion

14 “Fantastic Voyage” by Meshell Ndegeocello

15 “Heroes” by Matthew Tavares

16 “Space Oddity” by We Are KING