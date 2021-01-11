 

GUARDA TRENT REZNOR RIFARE “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” E “FASHION” NEL LIVESTREAM TRIBUTO A DAVID BOWIE

 
Tags: , ,
di
11 Gennaio 2021
 

Ieri notte è andato in scena “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day” livestream tributo a David Bowie organizzato dal pianista e collaboratore del duca bianco Mike Garson.

Lunga lista di artisti che in questa occasione hanno reso omaggio a Bowie scomparso esattamente 5 anni fa: Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Duran Duran, Boy George e molti altri.

Trent Reznor, affiancato da Garson, Atticus Ross e la moglie Mariqueen Maandig, ha dato il suo contributo suonando “Fantastic Voyage” (da “Lodger”, 1979) e “Fashion” (da “Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”, 1980).

Guarda le performance:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Anche Billy Corgan al concerto ...
    Anche il cantante e leader degli Smashing Pumpkins è stato protagonista di “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day” festival in ...

    Guarda il video di “Action ...
    A tre anni di distanza dal precedente LP, “In Your Own Sweet Time”, The Fratellis torneranno il prossimo 9 aprile, via Cooking ...

    Si chiama “Better Now” ...
    I Juliana Theory (ora composti solo da Brett Detar e Josh Fielder) sono tornati con il brano “Better Now”, il secondo nuovo ...

    Guarda il video di “Alive ...
    Come vi abbiamo già annunciato nei mesi scorsi, il prossimo 5 febbraio, via Sacred Bones Records, John Carpenter pubblicherà il suo nuovo ...

    The Hold Steady: il nuovo singolo ...
    Il prossimo 19 gennaio, via Positive Jams / Thirty Tigers, gli Hold Steady pubblicheranno il loro ottavo album “Open Door ...
    I più visualizzati
    19 Dicembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    22 Dicembre 2020

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2020
    Guarda la classifica de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2020 #20) FSK SATELLITE Padre Figlio Spirito [Thaurus] Semplicemente questo album pone un nuovo standard e delle nuove regole per chi si vuole cimentare a produrre nuova musica trap. Una pietra miliare ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2020 – posizioni dalla 25 alla 1
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2020 #25) RÓISÍN MURPHY Róisín Machine [ Skint ] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE La ex voce dei Moloko torna in pista alla grande con un tour de force di quasi un’ora, zeppo di brividi ...
    14 Dicembre 2020

    TOP TEN ALBUM 2020 di Riccardo Cavrioli
    #10) SUPERCRUSH Sodo Pop [Don Giovanni Records] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Mark non sbaglia un ritornello, non manca una melodia, non fallisce un giro di chitarra, paga i suoi struggenti tributi (arrivate in fondo a “Fair-Weathr Fool”, tanto per citare ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     