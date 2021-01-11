GUARDA TRENT REZNOR RIFARE “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” E “FASHION” NEL LIVESTREAM TRIBUTO A DAVID BOWIE

Ieri notte è andato in scena “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day” livestream tributo a David Bowie organizzato dal pianista e collaboratore del duca bianco Mike Garson.
Lunga lista di artisti che in questa occasione hanno reso omaggio a Bowie scomparso esattamente 5 anni fa: Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Duran Duran, Boy George e molti altri.
Trent Reznor, affiancato da Garson, Atticus Ross e la moglie Mariqueen Maandig, ha dato il suo contributo suonando “Fantastic Voyage” (da “Lodger”, 1979) e “Fashion” (da “Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”, 1980).
Guarda le performance: