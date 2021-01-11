IL SETTIMO ALBUM DI LANA DEL REY USCIRà A MARZO

Originariamente previsto per lo scorso settembre e poi rinviato a causa della pandemia, il settimo album di Lana Del Rey, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, arriverà il prossimo 19 marzo, via Polydor, a distanza di meno di due anni dal precedente, “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (leggi la recensione).
Il nuovo LP della statunitense conterrà il recente singolo “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”, rilasciato nel mese di ottobre, e il nuovo estratto presentato oggi, la title-track “Chemtrail Over The Country Club”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.
“Chemtrails Over The Country Club Tracklist:
1. White Dress
2. Chemtrails Over The Country Club
3. Tulsa Jesus Freak
4. Let Me Love You Like A Woman
5. Wild At Heart
6. Dark But Just A Game
7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost
8. Yosemite
9. Breaking Up Slowly
10. Dance Till We Die
11. For Free
Photo Credit: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons