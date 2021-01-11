 

IL SETTIMO ALBUM DI LANA DEL REY USCIRà A MARZO

 
Tags: ,
di
11 Gennaio 2021
 

Originariamente previsto per lo scorso settembre e poi rinviato a causa della pandemia, il settimo album di Lana Del Rey, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, arriverà il prossimo 19 marzo, via Polydor, a distanza di meno di due anni dal precedente, “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (leggi la recensione).

Il nuovo LP della statunitense conterrà il recente singolo “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”, rilasciato nel mese di ottobre, e il nuovo estratto presentato oggi, la title-track “Chemtrail Over The Country Club”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club Tracklist:
1. White Dress
2. Chemtrails Over The Country Club
3. Tulsa Jesus Freak
4. Let Me Love You Like A Woman
5. Wild At Heart
6. Dark But Just A Game
7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost
8. Yosemite
9. Breaking Up Slowly
10. Dance Till We Die
11. For Free

Photo Credit: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Guarda il video di “Waiting ...
    A settembre i Kiwi Jr. avevano firmato un nuovo contratto con la Sub Pop Records e poche settimane dopo la deliziosa band indie-pop canadese ...

    Ascolta “Friends On ...
    Manca ormai pochissimo all’uscita di “Ongoing Dispute”, il secondo LP degli Yung, in uscita il prossimo 22 gennaio via ...

    Danny Boyle dirigera’ una ...
    Danny Boyle, regista, sceneggiatore e produttore noto soprattutto per “Trainspotting” e “The Millionaire”, curerà ...

    “Nudge It” e’ il ...
    Gli Sleaford Mods condividono il nuovo singolo estratto dal prossimo album “Spare Ribs” in uscita questo venerdì su Rough ...

    TRACK: LaPara – Alla Menta

    A pochi mesi di distanza dal primo singolo “Plastica” (è stato presentato in esclusiva proprio su IFB) continua il percorso di ...
    I più visualizzati
    19 Dicembre 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    22 Dicembre 2020

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2020
    Guarda la classifica de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2020 #20) FSK SATELLITE Padre Figlio Spirito [Thaurus] Semplicemente questo album pone un nuovo standard e delle nuove regole per chi si vuole cimentare a produrre nuova musica trap. Una pietra miliare ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2020 – posizioni dalla 25 alla 1
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2020 #25) RÓISÍN MURPHY Róisín Machine [ Skint ] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE La ex voce dei Moloko torna in pista alla grande con un tour de force di quasi un’ora, zeppo di brividi ...
    14 Dicembre 2020

    TOP TEN ALBUM 2020 di Riccardo Cavrioli
    #10) SUPERCRUSH Sodo Pop [Don Giovanni Records] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Mark non sbaglia un ritornello, non manca una melodia, non fallisce un giro di chitarra, paga i suoi struggenti tributi (arrivate in fondo a “Fair-Weathr Fool”, tanto per citare ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     