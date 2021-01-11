IL SETTIMO ALBUM DI LANA DEL REY USCIRà A MARZO

Originariamente previsto per lo scorso settembre e poi rinviato a causa della pandemia, il settimo album di Lana Del Rey, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, arriverà il prossimo 19 marzo, via Polydor, a distanza di meno di due anni dal precedente, “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (leggi la recensione).

Il nuovo LP della statunitense conterrà il recente singolo “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”, rilasciato nel mese di ottobre, e il nuovo estratto presentato oggi, la title-track “Chemtrail Over The Country Club”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club Tracklist:

1. White Dress

2. Chemtrails Over The Country Club

3. Tulsa Jesus Freak

4. Let Me Love You Like A Woman

5. Wild At Heart

6. Dark But Just A Game

7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost

8. Yosemite

9. Breaking Up Slowly

10. Dance Till We Die

11. For Free

