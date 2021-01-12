JACK WHITE: IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO LIVE-ALBUM

Jack White ha annunciato oggi un nuovo live-album, “Live At The Masonic Temple”.

Il disco, che sarà disponibile in quadruplo vinile, fa parte del Vault Package #47 della Third Man Records ed è già preordinabile qui.

L’album è stato registrato al Masonic Temple di Detroit il 30 luglio 2014 e comprende ben 38 pezzi.

Nel pacchetto ci sarà inoltre un 7″ con la recente performance del musicista statunitense al Saturday Night Live.

Qui, intanto, è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto, “Missing Pieces”.

“Live At The Masonic Temple” Tracklist:

1. Fell in Love with a Girl

2. Astro

3. The Big Three Killed My Baby

4. High Ball Stepper

5. Lazaretto

6. Missing Pieces

7. Just One Drink

8. Hotel Yorba

9. You Know That I Know

10. Love Interruption

11. Weep Themselves to Sleep

12. I Cut Like a Buffalo

13. Cannon

14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)

15. Icky Thump

16. Screwdriver

17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)

18. Apple Blossom

19. Three Women

20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

21. We’re Going To Be Friends

22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

23. Entitlement

24. Alone in My Home

25. Steady, As She Goes

26. Ball and Biscuit

27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)

28. The Hardest Button to Button

29. Sixteen Saltines

30. Devils Haircut (Beck cover)

31. Hypocritical Kiss

32. That Black Bat Licorice

33. Would You Fight For My Love?

34. Blue Blood Blues

35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)

36. My Doorbell

37. I Fought Piranhas

38. Seven Nation Army

Photo Credit: White House staff, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons