JACK WHITE: IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO LIVE-ALBUM

Jack White ha annunciato oggi un nuovo live-album, “Live At The Masonic Temple”.

Il disco, che sarà disponibile in quadruplo vinile, fa parte del Vault Package #47 della Third Man Records ed è già preordinabile qui.

L’album è stato registrato al Masonic Temple di Detroit il 30 luglio 2014 e comprende ben 38 pezzi.

Nel pacchetto ci sarà inoltre un 7″ con la recente performance del musicista statunitense al Saturday Night Live.

Qui, intanto, è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto, “Missing Pieces”.

“Live At The Masonic Temple” Tracklist:
1. Fell in Love with a Girl
2. Astro
3. The Big Three Killed My Baby
4. High Ball Stepper
5. Lazaretto
6. Missing Pieces
7. Just One Drink
8. Hotel Yorba
9. You Know That I Know
10. Love Interruption
11. Weep Themselves to Sleep
12. I Cut Like a Buffalo
13. Cannon
14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)
15. Icky Thump
16. Screwdriver
17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)
18. Apple Blossom
19. Three Women
20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
21. We’re Going To Be Friends
22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
23. Entitlement
24. Alone in My Home
25. Steady, As She Goes
26. Ball and Biscuit
27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
28. The Hardest Button to Button
29. Sixteen Saltines
30. Devils Haircut (Beck cover)
31. Hypocritical Kiss
32. That Black Bat Licorice
33. Would You Fight For My Love?
34. Blue Blood Blues
35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)
36. My Doorbell
37. I Fought Piranhas
38. Seven Nation Army

Photo Credit: White House staff, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

