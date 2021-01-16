 

UN EP DELLE DEAP VALLY IN USCITA A FEBBRAIO

 
di
16 Gennaio 2021
 

A quasi quattro anni e mezzo di distanza dal loro secondo album, “Femejism” (leggi la recensione), le Deap Vally sono pronte per tornare con un nuovo EP.

“Digital Dream” (qui il pre-order), che uscirà il prossimo 26 febbraio via Cooking Vinyl, conterrà quattro nuove canzoni, tutte realizzate con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui KT Tunstall e Peaches, Soko e Zach Dawes (Mini Mansions, The Last Shadow Puppets) e Jamie Hince (The Kills).

Il primo estratto, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto, si chiama “Look Away” e vede il featuring di jennylee delle Warpaint.

“Digital Dream” EP Tracklist:
1. Look Away (with jennylee of Warpaint)
2. Digital Dream (with Soko and Zach Dawes of Mini Mansions, Last Shadow Puppets)
3. High Horse (with KT Tunstall and Peaches)
4. Shock Easy (with Jamie Hince of The Kills)

