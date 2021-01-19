I Weezer annunciano il nuovo disco “OK Human” atteso per il prossimo 29 gennaio su etichetta Atlantic. Il pre-order sarà a breve disponibile sul sito ufficiale della band.

Svelata cover e tracklist per il primo singolo invece, “All My Favorite Songs”, arriverà giovedì.

Rimane inoltre confermata la pubblicazione di “Van Weezer” secondo disco che la band farà uscire il 7 maggio e dal quale abbiamo ascoltato già 3 estratti: “The End of the Game”, “Hero”, e “Beginning of the End”.

“OK Human” tracklist:

01 All My Favorite Songs

02 Aloo Gobi

03 Grapes Of Wrath

04 Numbers

05 Playing My Piano

06 Mirror Image

07 Screens

08 Bird With A Broken Wing

09 Dead Roses

10 Everything Happens For A Reason

11 Here Comes The Rain

12 La Brea Tar Pits