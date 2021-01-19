 

I WEEZER ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “OK HUMAN”

 
19 Gennaio 2021
 

I Weezer annunciano il nuovo disco “OK Human” atteso per il prossimo 29 gennaio su etichetta Atlantic. Il pre-order sarà a breve disponibile sul sito ufficiale della band.

Svelata cover e tracklist per il primo singolo invece, “All My Favorite Songs”, arriverà giovedì.

Rimane inoltre confermata la pubblicazione di “Van Weezer” secondo disco che la band farà uscire il 7 maggio e dal quale abbiamo ascoltato già 3 estratti: “The End of the Game”, “Hero”, e “Beginning of the End”.

“OK Human” tracklist:
01 All My Favorite Songs
02 Aloo Gobi
03 Grapes Of Wrath
04 Numbers
05 Playing My Piano
06 Mirror Image
07 Screens
08 Bird With A Broken Wing
09 Dead Roses
10 Everything Happens For A Reason
11 Here Comes The Rain
12 La Brea Tar Pits

