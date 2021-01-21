 

STILL CORNERS, UNICA DATA ITALIANA PER PRESENTARE DAL VIVO IL NUOVO ALBUM “THE LAST EXIT”

 
21 Gennaio 2021
 

Il duo dream pop britannico dei Still Corners torna in Italia per un unico appuntamento il 23 ottobre al Circolo Magnolia di Milano, per presentare dal vivo il nuovo album “The Last Exit” in uscita domani 22 gennaio via Wrecking Light Records.

In occasione della pubblicazione del nuovo album, il nostro Antonio Paolo Zucchelli ha approfittato per scambiare due chiacchiere via e-mail con la gentilissima frontwoman Tessa Murray ed approfondire con lei questo nuovo lavoro (leggi qui l’intervista).

“Quinto album in studio della band” – si legge nel comunicato stampa – “The Last Exit è un viaggio senza meta, ipnotico ed etereo, lungo il quale venti dreamy e voci in delay soffiano su pianure strumentali sconfinate. Il disco è stato messo ulteriormente a fuoco durante la pandemia: come spiega Tessa Murray, “There’s always something at the end of the road and for us it was this album. Our plans were put on hold – an album set for release, tours, video shoots, travel. We’d been touring nonstop for years, but we were forced to pause everything. We thought the album was finished but with the crisis found new inspiration and started writing again”. È in questo contesto che sono nate canzoni come Crying, Static e ‘Till We Meet Again, che riflettono l’impatto dell’isolamento e il bisogno di contatto e di vicinanza”.

