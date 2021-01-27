 

MARTIN GORE TRASMETTERà IN DIRETTA STREAMING PER INTERO IL SUO NUOVO EP, “THE THIRD CHIMPANZEE”

 
27 Gennaio 2021
 

Giovedì 28 gennaio alle ore 21, il grandissimo Martin Gore dei Depeche Mode trasmetterà interamente il suo secondo Ep, “The Third Chimpanzee”, in uscita il giorno successivo (29 gennaio) – in digitale, su CD e su Azure Blue Vinyl – in diretta attraverso la sua pagina Facebook con Martin che fornirà anche i commenti durante lo streaming.

Join Martin on Thursday January 28th for an exclusive first listen of his brand new EP, live on Facebook.
Commencing at…

Pubblicato da Martin L Gore su Venerdì 22 gennaio 2021

 

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

