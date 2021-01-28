THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES: NUOVO ALBUM IN ARRIVO AD APRILE VIA SLUMBERLAND RECORDS

Ci era sicuramente piaciuto “You Might Be Happy Someday” di Reds, Pinks & Purples e ora ecco la sorpresa, visto che la band annuncia già un nuovo disco, intitolato “Uncommon Weather” (esce il 9 aprile via Slumberland Records). Se il buongiorno si vede dal mattino, beh, le nostre aspettative, grazie al singolo “Don’t Ever Pray in the Church on My Street” sono già piuttosto alte.

Le note stampa ci informano che “Il nuovo album “Uncommon Weather” è sia un ritratto sfuggente di San Francisco e anche un autoritratto di un cantautore che ha regalato un’altra preziosa collezione di canzoni DIY-pop dal suono senza tempo“. Anche in questo caso il buon Glenn Donaldson trova in Television Personalities, Paul Weller, Robert Smith e Sarah Records i suoi punti di riferimento ideali.

Tracklist:

1.Don’t Ever Pray in the Church on My Street

2.I Hope I Never Fall in Love

3.The Biggest Fan

4.Uncommon Weather

5.A Kick in the Face (That’s Life)

6.I Wouldn’t Die for Anyone

7.I’m Sorry About Your Life

8.The Record Player and the Damage Done

9.Pictures of the World

10.Life At Parties

11.Sing Red Roses for Me

12.The Songs You Used to Write

13.Sympathetic