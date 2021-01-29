 

IL DECIMO ALBUM DEI CORAL ARRIVA A FINE APRILE. IL PRIMO SINGOLO è “FACELESS ANGEL”

 
29 Gennaio 2021
 

A distanza di quasi tre anni da “Move Through The Dawn” (leggi la recensione), The Coral stanno per tornare con il loro decimo LP: “Coral Island” (qui il pre-order) sarà un doppio album e verrà realizzato il prossimo 30 aprile via Run On Records / Modern Sky.

Il nuovo disco della band del Merseyside è stato registrato ai Parr Street Studios di Liverpool con la classica line-up che comprende James Skelly, Ian Skelly, Nick Power, Paul Duffy e Paul Molloy.

Il primo singolo si chiama “Faceless Angel” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video diretto da Edwin Burdis.

“Coral Island” Tracklist:

1. Part 1 – Welcome To Coral Island
2. Lover Undiscovered
3. Change Your Mind
4. Mist On The River
5. Pavilions Of The Mind
6. Vacancy
7. My Best Friend
8. Arcade Hallucinations
9. The Game She Play
10. Autumn Has Come
11. The End Of The Pier

12. Part 2 – The Ghost Of Coral Island
13. Golden Age
14. Faceless Angel
15. The Great Lafayette
16. Strange Illusions
17. Summertime
18. Telepathic Waltz
19. Old Photographs
20. Watch You Disappear
21. Late Nights At The Borders
22. Land Of The Lost
23. The Calico Girl
24. The Last Entertainer

