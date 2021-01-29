IL DECIMO ALBUM DEI CORAL ARRIVA A FINE APRILE. IL PRIMO SINGOLO è “FACELESS ANGEL”

A distanza di quasi tre anni da “Move Through The Dawn” (leggi la recensione), The Coral stanno per tornare con il loro decimo LP: “Coral Island” (qui il pre-order) sarà un doppio album e verrà realizzato il prossimo 30 aprile via Run On Records / Modern Sky.

Il nuovo disco della band del Merseyside è stato registrato ai Parr Street Studios di Liverpool con la classica line-up che comprende James Skelly, Ian Skelly, Nick Power, Paul Duffy e Paul Molloy.

Il primo singolo si chiama “Faceless Angel” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video diretto da Edwin Burdis.

“Coral Island” Tracklist:

1. Part 1 – Welcome To Coral Island

2. Lover Undiscovered

3. Change Your Mind

4. Mist On The River

5. Pavilions Of The Mind

6. Vacancy

7. My Best Friend

8. Arcade Hallucinations

9. The Game She Play

10. Autumn Has Come

11. The End Of The Pier

12. Part 2 – The Ghost Of Coral Island

13. Golden Age

14. Faceless Angel

15. The Great Lafayette

16. Strange Illusions

17. Summertime

18. Telepathic Waltz

19. Old Photographs

20. Watch You Disappear

21. Late Nights At The Borders

22. Land Of The Lost

23. The Calico Girl

24. The Last Entertainer