KIP BERMAN (EX THE PAINS OF BEING PURE AT HEART) ANNUNCIA IL DEBUT ALBUM COME THE NATVRAL

Kip Berman, voce e fondatore dei compianti The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, annuncia il debut album con il nuovo progetto The Natvral.

“Tethers”, in uscita il 2 aprile su Kanine Records (pre-order), è anticipato dal singolo “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” disponibile da oggi con il video ufficiale diretto da Remy Holwick:

I The Pains of Being Pure at Heart si sono sciolti sul finire del 2019 con un ultimo disco, “The Echo of Pleasure”, rilasciato nel 2017.

“Tethers” tracklist:

1. Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?

2. New Moon

3. Sun Blisters

4. New Year’s Night

5. Tears of Gold

6. Sylvia, the Cup of Youth

7. Stay in the Country

8. Runaway Jane

9. Alone in London

Credit Foto: Remy Holwick