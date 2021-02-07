 

USCIRà IL 5 MARZO IL NUOVO ALBUM DEI WOLF CLUB. INTANTO ECCO IL NUOVO SINGOLO "JUST DRIVE"

 
7 Febbraio 2021
 

E’ iniziata la marcia dei Wolf Club verso “Just Drive (Part 1)”, il loro nuovo album atteso il 5 marzo, ovviamente su NewRetroWave Records (pre order).
Gli amanti degli anni ’80 e del synthpop conoscono bene il duo guidato da Steven Wilcoxson e Chris Martin che riportano alla mente di tutti i nostalgici i magici profumi di un sound che ha sì le basi nel passato, ma che si dimostra perfettamente capace di farsi amare anche nel presente, senza risultare fuori tempo massimo.
Il nuovo assaggio è l’ottima “Just Drive”.

Ecco la tracklist:

1.Just Drive (feat. Summer Haze)
2.A Sea of Stars (feat. Dora Pereli)
3.Fever Dream (feat. Dora Pereli)
4.Shoulder Blades (feat. Jaki Nelson)
5.One Last Night
6.Promise (feat. Jaki Nelson)
7.Who’s Gonna Be There (feat. Jaki Nelson)
8.Nostalgia
9.Serenity (feat. Jaki Nelson)
10.Higher (feat. Jaki Nelson)
11.Oceans
12.Famous

