ASCOLTA “WHERE THE NIGHTINGALE SINGS” DEI GANG OF FOUR REMIXATA DA 3D DEI MASSIVE ATTACK

Robert “3D” Del Naja dei Massive Attack ha realizzato un remix di “Where the Nightingale Sings” brano dei Gang Of Four.

Il ‘rework’ apparirà in “The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four” compilation tributo alla band inglese che uscirà a maggio e nella quale ritroviamo “Natural’s Not in It” nella versione di Tom Morello e Serj Tankian già ascoltata a gennaio. has remixed Gang of Four’s a track from a forthcoming tribute album. Listen to “Where the Nightingale Sings (Redux),” which also features Nova Twins, below (via BrooklynVegan).

Ascolta il remix di “Where the Nightingale Sings”:

Andy Gill, leader e frontman dei Gang Of Four è scomparso un anno fa circa all’età di 64 anni. La Matador Records pubblicherà ad aprile un nuovo boxset dedicato alla band (“Gang Of Four: 77-81”).