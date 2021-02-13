A FINE MARZO NEIL YOUNG REALIZZARà UN LIVE-ALBUM REGISTRATO NEL 1971

Neil Young ha annunciato i dettagli di un nuovo live-album e DVD, “Young Shakespear” (qui il pre-order), che verrà realizzato dalla Warner il prossimo 26 marzo.

Il concerto, tenutosi il 22 gennaio 1971 al Shakespeare Theater di Stratford, Connecticut, era stato filmato da una televisione tedesca ed è uno dei concerti più vecchi del songwriter canadese mai registrati.

Il disco contiene una performance solista acustica di Neil Young, che suona canzoni come “Old Man”, “The Needle And The Damage Done”, “A Man Needs A Maid” e “Heart Of Gold”, estratte da “Harvest”, che sarà realizzato solo dopo oltre un anno.

Qui sotto, intanto, potete vedere un trailer del disco, che vede il musicista canadese suonare “Tell Me Why”.

“Young Shakespeare” Tracklist:

1. Tell Me Why

2. Old Man

3. The Needle And The Damage Done

4. Ohio

5. Dance Dance Dance

6. Cowgirl in the Sand

7. A Man Needs A Maid/Heart Of Gold

8. Journey Through the Past

9. Don’t Let It Bring You Down

10. Helpless

11. Down By The River

12. Sugar Mountain

Photo Credit: photographer Mark Estabrook from Sedona, AZ, United States AKA Markestabrook at en.wikipedia., Attribution, via Wikimedia Commons