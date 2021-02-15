Con la feroce ordalia di “Brutalism” (2017), il monolitico manifesto di “Joy As an Act of Resistance” (2018), e la conferma grazie al più recente “Ultra Mono” gli IDLES sono riusciti in pochissimo tempo ad assurgere al ruolo di portabandiera di quel movimento post-punk che insieme ad altri nomi più o meno recenti come Protomartyr, Shame e Fontaines D.C. ha risvegliato negli ultimi due lustri l’interesse per il genere, de facto nato ben più anni addietro.
Proviamo a ripercorrere la carriera, fino a qua, della band britannica attraverso la nostra consueta TOP 10: l’ordine è quello cronologico, dalle prime cose fino a quelle più recenti.
10. 26/27
2012, da “Welcome (EP)”
We are not both the same
But we will fade away
We are not both the same
But we will fade out
Gli IDLES si presentano mettendo sul piatto la loro anima nera, post-punk (le coordinate sonore sono quelle care agli Interpol), logorante, senza però la furia inceneritrice che, più tardi, li caratterizzerà.
9. Well Done
2017, da “Brutalism”
Why don’t you like reggae?
Even Tarquin likes reggae
Mary Berry likes reggae
So why don’t you like reggae?
Well done
Talbot e soci cominciano a caricare a testa bassa: “Well Done” è un ariete.
8. Mother
2017, da “Brutalism”
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich
Da sempre left-oriented, la band di Bristol mette nel mirino del loro lanciafiamme il partito conservatore inglese.
7. Colossus
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”
I was done in on the weekend
The weekend lasted twenty years
The world’s best bulimic bartend
Tender, violent and queer
Più di “Never Fight a Man with a Perm” prendiamo “Colossus”: un monolite di rabbia.
6. I’m Scum
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”
I don’t care about the next James Bond
He kills for country, queen and god
We don’t need another murderous toff
I’m just wondering where the high street’s gone
‘Cause I’m scum
I’m scum
Un giro di basso d’impatto apre il varco per una fiammata punk incontrollata ed incontrollabile. D’altronde, gli IDLES sono feccia.
5. Danny Nedelko
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”
Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain
Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate
Poteva mancare il messaggio di fratellanza ed integrazione nella faretra di Talbot? A modo suo, obviously…
4. Samaritans
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”
This is why you never see your father cry
This is why you never see your father cry
This is why you never see your father
Cosa vuol dire essere maschio, oggi?
3. Mercedes Marxist
2019
I bow on my knees for you
But I’m already wasted
Suona l’allarme in casa IDLES: “Mercedes Marxist” martella in testa e ci mette di fronte a quel che siamo rispetto a quello che abbiamo.
2. Grounds
2020, da “Ultra Mono”
Do you hear that thunder?
That’s the sound of strength in numbers
Quando la rabbia brutale diventa accusa, minaccia: quanti hanno subito e stanno subendo le angherie dei potenti?
1. Reigns
2020, da “Ultra Mono”
How does it feel to have shanked the working classes into dust?
How does it feel to have won the war that nobody wants?
E’ ancora una volta l’estabilishment nel mirino della furia di Talbot: non c’è sangue blu che tenga.
Ascolta tutti i brani protagonisti di questa Top10: