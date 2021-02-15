 

IDLES
La TOP 10 Brani

 
Tags: ,
di
15 Febbraio 2021
 

Con la feroce ordalia di “Brutalism” (2017), il monolitico manifesto di “Joy As an Act of Resistance” (2018), e la conferma grazie al più recente “Ultra Mono” gli IDLES sono riusciti in pochissimo tempo ad assurgere al ruolo di portabandiera di quel movimento post-punk che insieme ad altri nomi più o meno recenti come Protomartyr, Shame e Fontaines D.C. ha risvegliato negli ultimi due lustri l’interesse per il genere, de facto nato ben più anni addietro.

Proviamo a ripercorrere la carriera, fino a qua, della band britannica attraverso la nostra consueta TOP 10: l’ordine è quello cronologico, dalle prime cose fino a quelle più recenti.

10. 26/27
2012, da “Welcome (EP)”

We are not both the same
But we will fade away
We are not both the same
But we will fade out

Gli IDLES si presentano mettendo sul piatto la loro anima nera, post-punk (le coordinate sonore sono quelle care agli Interpol), logorante, senza però la furia inceneritrice che, più tardi, li caratterizzerà.

9. Well Done
2017, da “Brutalism”

Why don’t you like reggae?
Even Tarquin likes reggae
Mary Berry likes reggae
So why don’t you like reggae?
Well done

Talbot e soci cominciano a caricare a testa bassa: “Well Done” è un ariete.

8. Mother
2017, da “Brutalism”

The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich

Da sempre left-oriented, la band di Bristol mette nel mirino del loro lanciafiamme il partito conservatore inglese.

7. Colossus
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

I was done in on the weekend
The weekend lasted twenty years
The world’s best bulimic bartend
Tender, violent and queer

Più di “Never Fight a Man with a Perm” prendiamo “Colossus”: un monolite di rabbia.

6. I’m Scum
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

I don’t care about the next James Bond
He kills for country, queen and god
We don’t need another murderous toff
I’m just wondering where the high street’s gone
‘Cause I’m scum
I’m scum

Un giro di basso d’impatto apre il varco per una fiammata punk incontrollata ed incontrollabile. D’altronde, gli IDLES sono feccia.

5. Danny Nedelko
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain
Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate

Poteva mancare il messaggio di fratellanza ed integrazione nella faretra di Talbot? A modo suo, obviously

4. Samaritans
2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

This is why you never see your father cry
This is why you never see your father cry
This is why you never see your father

Cosa vuol dire essere maschio, oggi?

3. Mercedes Marxist
2019

I bow on my knees for you
But I’m already wasted

Suona l’allarme in casa IDLES: “Mercedes Marxist” martella in testa e ci mette di fronte a quel che siamo rispetto a quello che abbiamo.

2. Grounds
2020, da “Ultra Mono”

Do you hear that thunder?
That’s the sound of strength in numbers

Quando la rabbia brutale diventa accusa, minaccia: quanti hanno subito e stanno subendo le angherie dei potenti?

1. Reigns
2020, da “Ultra Mono”

How does it feel to have shanked the working classes into dust?
How does it feel to have won the war that nobody wants?

E’ ancora una volta l’estabilishment nel mirino della furia di Talbot: non c’è sangue blu che tenga.

Ascolta tutti i brani protagonisti di questa Top10:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    C’è la produzione di Jez ...
    Joey Cobb e Katie Drew, ovvero i White Flowers, hanno annunciato che il loro album di debutto “Day By Day”, che arriverà il 7 ...

    ALBUM: Moderno – Storia Di Un ...
    Una linea di nostalgia scorre attraverso tutto l’album di Moderno, “Storia Di Un Occidentale”; una malinconia che nasce ...

    Ascolta “Borderline” il ...
    Condividono il nuovo brano “Borderline”, gli Italia 90 che noi amiamo anche solo per il nome. “Borderline prende di mira ...

    Ex:Re (aka Elena Tonra dei ...
    Elena Tonra dei Daughter – che sono al lavoro al loro terzo album, la cui uscita è prevista per la fine del 2021 – riprende ...

    VIDEO: Debby Friday – Runnin

    Debby Friday ha già pubblicato un paio di EP, “Bitchpunk” (2018) e “Deathd Drive” (2019) e ora ritorna con nuovo ...
    I più visualizzati
    10 Febbraio 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    1 Febbraio 2021

    The Notwist – Vertigo Days
    Succede sempre così con i Notwist: quando pubblicano un nuovo disco pensi di dover fare confronti con i loro lavori precedenti, ed ogni volta ti ritrovi tra le mani qualcosa che è certamente loro, ma che vive su un piano irrimediabilmente diverso. ...
    20 Gennaio 2021

    Phill Reynolds – A Sudden Nowhere
    Il viaggio è dentro ciascuno di noi, è l’unica esperienza che può accrescere le nostre conoscenze. Al di là dei luoghi attraversati e visitati, il viaggio si esplica anche lungo un percorso intimo e personale che ci porta a toccare la nostra ...

    Black Wing – No Moon
    Dan Barrett si è ritrovato un po’ a sorpresa ad essere uno degli artisti più peculiari ed eclettici dell’underground americano: con gli Have a Nice Life ha dato alla luce almeno uno dei capolavori del rock indipendente del nuovo millennio, il ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     