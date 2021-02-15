Con la feroce ordalia di “Brutalism” (2017), il monolitico manifesto di “Joy As an Act of Resistance” (2018), e la conferma grazie al più recente “Ultra Mono” gli IDLES sono riusciti in pochissimo tempo ad assurgere al ruolo di portabandiera di quel movimento post-punk che insieme ad altri nomi più o meno recenti come Protomartyr, Shame e Fontaines D.C. ha risvegliato negli ultimi due lustri l’interesse per il genere, de facto nato ben più anni addietro.

Proviamo a ripercorrere la carriera, fino a qua, della band britannica attraverso la nostra consueta TOP 10: l’ordine è quello cronologico, dalle prime cose fino a quelle più recenti.

10. 26/27

2012, da “Welcome (EP)”

We are not both the same

But we will fade away

We are not both the same

But we will fade out

Gli IDLES si presentano mettendo sul piatto la loro anima nera, post-punk (le coordinate sonore sono quelle care agli Interpol), logorante, senza però la furia inceneritrice che, più tardi, li caratterizzerà.

9. Well Done

2017, da “Brutalism”

Why don’t you like reggae?

Even Tarquin likes reggae

Mary Berry likes reggae

So why don’t you like reggae?

Well done

Talbot e soci cominciano a caricare a testa bassa: “Well Done” è un ariete.

8. Mother

2017, da “Brutalism”

The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich

Da sempre left-oriented, la band di Bristol mette nel mirino del loro lanciafiamme il partito conservatore inglese.

7. Colossus

2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

I was done in on the weekend

The weekend lasted twenty years

The world’s best bulimic bartend

Tender, violent and queer

Più di “Never Fight a Man with a Perm” prendiamo “Colossus”: un monolite di rabbia.

6. I’m Scum

2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

I don’t care about the next James Bond

He kills for country, queen and god

We don’t need another murderous toff

I’m just wondering where the high street’s gone

‘Cause I’m scum

I’m scum

Un giro di basso d’impatto apre il varco per una fiammata punk incontrollata ed incontrollabile. D’altronde, gli IDLES sono feccia.

5. Danny Nedelko

2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain

Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate



Poteva mancare il messaggio di fratellanza ed integrazione nella faretra di Talbot? A modo suo, obviously…

4. Samaritans

2018, da “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

This is why you never see your father cry

This is why you never see your father cry

This is why you never see your father

Cosa vuol dire essere maschio, oggi?

3. Mercedes Marxist

2019

I bow on my knees for you

But I’m already wasted

Suona l’allarme in casa IDLES: “Mercedes Marxist” martella in testa e ci mette di fronte a quel che siamo rispetto a quello che abbiamo.

2. Grounds

2020, da “Ultra Mono”

Do you hear that thunder?

That’s the sound of strength in numbers

Quando la rabbia brutale diventa accusa, minaccia: quanti hanno subito e stanno subendo le angherie dei potenti?

1. Reigns

2020, da “Ultra Mono”

How does it feel to have shanked the working classes into dust?

How does it feel to have won the war that nobody wants?

E’ ancora una volta l’estabilishment nel mirino della furia di Talbot: non c’è sangue blu che tenga.

Ascolta tutti i brani protagonisti di questa Top10: