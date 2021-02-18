 

E’ MORTA FRANçOISE CACTUS CANTANTE DEGLI STEREO TOTAL

 
E’ scomparsa Françoise Cactus, cantante, batterista e compositrice del duo franco-tedesco Stereo Total.

L’artista francese era malata da tempo.

Siamo devastati nell’annunciare la scomparsa della nostra amata amica, cantante, batterista Françoise Cactus. scrive la band sulla sua pagina facebook.

Cactus e il multi-strumentista tedesco Brezel Göring formarono gli Stereo Total a Berlino nel 1993.

Il debutto arriva nel 1995 (“Oh Ah”) mentre l’ultimo disco in studio, “Ah! Quel Cinéma!”, risale al 2019.

Il lavoro più noto del duo rimane sicuramente “Musique Automatique” album che conteneva i singoli “L’amour à trois” e “Wir tanzen im 4eck”.

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved friend, singer and drummer Françoise Cactus. She died…

Pubblicato da Stereo Total su Mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021

