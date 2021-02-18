“FLAT WHITE MOON” E’ IL NUOVO DISCO DEI FIELD MUSIC. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “NO PRESSURE”.

I fratelli Peter e David Brewis titolari del progetto Field Music fanno seguito alla condivisione dell’inedito “Orion From The Street”, rilasciato alcune settimane fa, annunciando in queste ore “Flat White Moon” loro ottavo disco in studio atteso per il 23 aprile su etichetta Memphis Industries.

Nuovo estratto dal prossimo lavoro “No Pressure”:

“Flat White Moon” è il terzo disco del duo di Sunderland in appena 4 anni. L’anno scorso è “Making A New World” mentre era stato pubblicato nel 2018 il precedente “Open Here”.

“Flat White Moon” tracklist:

1. Orion From The Street

2. Do Me A Favour

3. Not When You’re In Love

4. Out of the Frame

5. When You Last Heard From Linda

6. No Pressure

7. In This City

8. I’m The One Who Wants To Be With You

9. Meant To Be

10. Invisible Days

11. The Curtained Room

12. You Get Better