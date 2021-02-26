THE PEACERS: TERZO ALBUM A FINE MARZO

The Peacers è la band di Mike Donovan dei Sic Alps insieme a Mike Shoun (Osees) e Shayde Sartin (The Fresh & Onlys).

Il prossimo 26 marzo, via Drag City, il gruppo californiano pubblicherà il suo terzo LP, “Blexxed Rec”, che arriva a distanza di quasi quattro anni dal precedente, “Introducing The Crimsmen”.

Il disco è stato registrato tra San Francisco e Hudson, New York dagli stessi Peacers.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare i primi due singoli estratti, “Ghost Of A Motherfucker” e “Irish Suit”.

“Blexxed Rec” Tracklist:

1. Ms. Ela Stanyon’s School Of Acting

2. Ghost Of A Motherfucker

3. Dickdog In Paris

4. Colors For You

5. Stinson Teep

6. Irish Suit

7. Blackberry Est

8. Dandelion

9. The Thunder Is An Electrical Love God

10. Alloyed Sheik

11. Bic Sitar

12. Make It Right